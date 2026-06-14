The Indianapolis Colts have one of the more imposing secondaries in the NFL heading into the 2026 season.

Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward, and Cam Bynum headline a talented group for Lou Anarumo as the respected coordinator heads into year two with the franchise.

However, when it comes to the slot cornerback position, it's Justin Walley's time. This came after Indianapolis decided to part ways with long-time franchise staple, Kenny Moore II.

Now, Moore is resting on the free agent market, looking for a fresh start as he enters his 10th NFL season. While he's 30 years old, he can still get the job done at a high level.

Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick agrees, placing Moore as the best available cornerback left in free agency.

"Moore has consistently been one of the NFL’s top nickel cornerbacks over his first nine seasons.

Since joining the Colts in 2017, the former Division II star out of Valdosta State has logged 649 total tackles, registered 11.5 sacks and picked off opposing quarterbacks 21 times (four of which were returned for touchdowns)."

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) brings down Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) after a catch in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kadlick isn't wrong to name Moore as the best available cornerback. The veteran was arguably the best cornerback on Indy's roster during his time with the franchise.

Moore was consistently available and played efficient football from the slot position. Not only was he able to lock onto wide receivers, but he also put the clamps on tight ends who were far more imposing than him physically.

His 5'9" frame didn't matter. Instead, his technical ability, fundamentals, and outright coverage skills more than made up for his lack of size.

Kadlick continues.

"Moore was released by Indianapolis last month after the two sides failed to find a trade partner. He’s now free to sign anywhere and, despite entering his age-31 season, still offers the experience and playmaking ability to earn a team signing for a 10th NFL campaign."

Kenny Moore II Colts Highlights



Onto a new chapter 🫡pic.twitter.com/3yzjzNoxM3 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) May 23, 2026

Indianapolis tried to lock in a trade suitor for Moore ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, this never came to fruition, leading to the Colts releasing him.

It must be noted that the two sides more than got along, so it wasn't any disdain that led to this. Instead, it was a lack of fit for Moore in Anarumo's system that got this procedure going.

Moore's absence means that second-year cornerback Walley will step into some massive shoes, with expectations to perform at an all-time high.

While Walley showed ridiculous promise during the offseason last year, he ultimately succumbed to an ACL tear that took away any chance to showcase his skills, even in the preseason.

Indianapolis is showing great belief and trust that Walley is the real deal, especially considering they were okay to let go of Moore, who was consistently one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the NFL.

Moore is still good enough to help an NFL defense, and I'd lean toward a contender trying to snag him to help them make a playoff or Super Bowl push.

Regardless, Moore's time with the Colts was full of highlight plays, incredible efficiency, and undeniable leadership.

It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if, at some point once Moore calls it a career, that his name is etched into the Colts' Ring of Honor.

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