Grading ESPN's Trade Proposals for Colts' Taylor and Downs

The Indianapolis Colts have already shipped out two of their biggest names, and with Tuesday's trade deadline approaching, the future of Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs remains uncertain.

But how much more talent can Indianapolis afford to lose?

ESPN recently gathered eight experts from ESPN and NFL Network to pitch realistic trades they would like to see completed before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Two of those proposals involved Taylor and Downs, and both could have serious implications for the Colts' rebuild.

Let's break down the offers and grade them from Indianapolis' perspective.

Jonathan Taylor to the Minnesota Vikings — Grade: B+

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vikings receive: RB Jonathan Taylor

Colts receive: 2027 second-round pick, 2027 third-round pick, two 2027 fifth-round picks (one acquired from the Giants).

Judy Battista compares this package to the compensation San Francisco surrendered for Christian McCaffrey in 2022.

She argues that Minnesota needs Taylor's explosive playmaking ability alongside Kyler Murray, especially with an offense that has struggled despite having Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

I couldn't agree more. Pairing Jonathan Taylor with that Vikings defense would make Minnesota an absolute nightmare, even with some of Murray's inconsistencies.

For Indianapolis, though, this is where things get complicated. Taylor has 610 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns through eight games, and he's still the centerpiece of this struggling offense.

Four draft picks would certainly help accelerate the rebuild, especially considering the Colts don't own their 2027 first-round selection.

But I'm not sure I'm comfortable moving one of the league's best running backs without getting a first-rounder in return.

This is probably the best package Indianapolis could realistically expect outside of a first-round selection, and it's difficult to ignore that much draft capital.

Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs — Grade: D+

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) looks on after the game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chiefs receive: WR Josh Downs

Colts receive: 2027 fourth-round pick.

Jeremy Fowler argues that Kansas City desperately needs another playmaker, while Indianapolis could strengthen its rebuild by moving a receiver who has already requested a trade.

From Kansas City's perspective, this is an absolute steal.

Downs would be unreal with Patrick Mahomes. His route running, reliable hands, and ability to create separation could make him one of the most dangerous slot receivers in football.

But for Indianapolis? I’m not a fan of this deal.

Downs leads the Colts with 330 receiving yards through eight games, and without him, this passing attack might become completely nonexistent.

If Indianapolis is fully committed to tanking the rest of this season, fine. But if Shane Steichen wants any chance of producing an effective offense, Downs is arguably one of the best cards left in his hand.

I understand the contract situation, and just like Nelson and Buckner, there are difficult decisions ahead. But unlike those two veterans, Downs is still young enough to be part of whatever this franchise is building toward.

There are ways Indianapolis could keep Downs beyond this season, although it's unclear whether that's a direction either side wants to pursue.

A fourth-round pick simply isn't enough for me to justify losing one of this offense's few remaining playmakers.

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