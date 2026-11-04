Anticipation is in the air around the Indianapolis Colts as the trade deadline approaches on November 10th.

Indianapolis already traded off long-time superstar guard Quenton Nelson (Seattle Seahawks) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (San Francisco 49ers). Now, two big names remain who could possibly be dealt.

Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Josh Downs.

Given how Indianapolis parted ways with staples like Nelson and Buckner to begin a rebuild, it seems like a matter of time until they trade away Taylor and Downs.

While this is somber for Colts fans, it's necessary seeing how this team has completely fallen apart in year four of Shane Steichen's leadership.

It's never easy to see serious contributors or stars leave a team, but it opens up opportunities for others to step up and show their mettle.

In this case, two Colts rookies stand out as beneficiaries if Taylor and Downs get traded.

That duo is Seth McGowan and Deion Burks.

It's time to discuss what may lie ahead for both.

Seth McGowan | Running Back

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis drafted McGowan with the 237th-overall pick in Round 7 of the 2026 NFL Draft. McGowan's journey to the Colts was quite the trek after having to overcome past issues with the law.

In short, McGowan was charged with felony robbery in 2021 as a member of the Oklahoma Sooners. This led to his dismissal, which put his football future in serious jeopardy.

McGowan wouldn't play in another Division I football game until 2024, when he joined the New Mexico State Aggies, and he'd conclude his collegiate career with excellence for the Kentucky Wildcats.

That year, he amassed 725 rushing yards, 126 receiving yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns. His stock likely tanked due to the past legal issues, but Indianapolis took a swing on McGowan, and it's paid off.

#Colts Owner/CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon on her draft call with RB Seth McGowan:



“Are you ready to prove everyone that they’re **** wrong?”



🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/ByKcF3QshT — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) April 26, 2026

McGowan beat out DJ Giddens to be the RB2 behind Taylor, and he's been used to give the superstar running back relief from his heavy usage.

But McGowan hasn't just overshot expectations; he's looked great behind Taylor and has made the most of his opportunities.

McGowan isn't the most elusive, fastest, or slippery, but that isn't his style or what makes him a threat. Instead, it's his relentless running style and refusal to be tackled without a fight.

Seth McGowan is a really fun complementary back for the Colts. Doesn't have explosive long speed, but a really hard runner that can rip of some small chunk plays every now and then pic.twitter.com/aWMuD5tyfI — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) October 29, 2026

So far through the year, McGowan has tallied 37 carries for 163 rushing yards and 10 first downs. While he's yet to find the end zone, Indianapolis typically goes with Taylor in those goal line situations.

If Taylor is traded, McGowan will immediately start. It's fair to assume there will be somewhat of a committee approach with McGowan, Giddens, and whoever Indianapolis brings onto the roster to join.

But even with that approach, this would be a massive opportunity for McGowan to show Indianapolis that he can be the guy going forward.

If Taylor leaves, McGowan will get the bulk of the work in that backfield, regardless of which running back they bring onto the depth chart to flesh out the position.

McGowan has already shown promise, and if Taylor is traded, he'll get ample chances to show Indianapolis he belongs as a starter in the midst of a tough rebuild.

Deion Burks | Wide Receiver

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deion Burks (80) runs with the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burks was drafted in the same round as McGowan out of Oklahoma with the 254th-overall pick. What jumps off the page about Burks is his ridiculous speed that can leave any defender eating dust.

While Burks averaged a modest 11.1 yards per catch in 48 college games, that statistic grossly undersells how fast he is, and how many problems he can cause if defenses lose track of him.

Burks hasn't seen too much of the field this year, but the Colts have tried to get him involved as a pass-catcher, runner, and returner.

He's caught five passes for 60 yards, run the ball three times for 21 rushing yards, and returned five kicks for 110 yards.

While Burks hasn't seen much action as a receiver, he's still been used in the slot on 11 out of his 42 passing snaps, and if Downs is traded, it's hard to imagine he won't get used more in that fashion.

DEION BURKS THE ROOK



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/lVrJ9wyQfG — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2026

It's worth talking about Indy's current receiver situation. If we remove Downs from the depth chart, it leaves Keenan Allen, Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, and Burks.

Allen has done what he can without Alec Pierce on the field, and Treadwell has put together a respectable campaign given his NFL journey; as for Dulin and Gould, they're mostly special teamers.

When I look at that receiver room without Downs, it's almost impossible to think that Burks won't get more looks. Given how he's played inside and out as a wideout, the Colts would be able to move him all around the formations.

There isn't a faster or deadlier receiver on the Colts right now than Burks.

If Downs is shipped out, Burks will get more snaps in the offense. This would be good for Indianapolis, as Burks is the only pass-catcher with the speed to loosen defensive coverage.

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