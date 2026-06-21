How Arden Key Can Win Colts' Defensive End Opening

The Indianapolis Colts have multiple starting spots up for grabs throughout the defense, but none matters more than their vacancy at defensive end opposite third-year pass rusher Laiatu Latu.

The Colts parted ways with their previous defensive end rotation of Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis earlier this offseason, and are set to replace them via second-year player Jaylahn Tuimoloau, and veteran free agent signees Arden Key and Michael Clemons.

The aforementioned opening opposite Laiatu Latu is a two-man race between Tuimoloau and Key as we enter training camp in late July.

While the Colts have high hopes that Tuimoloau will take the next step in his development, and he himself is poised to take advantage of the opportunity at hand, Key offers a strong case to winning the job in question.

The Arden Key Experience

Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) celebrates on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arden Key is a seasoned veteran who has 46 starts to his name after eight years in the league. He has totaled 30.5 sacks, 39 tackles for loss, and 96 QB Hits throughout his career, and now looks to continue his late-career emergence (33 starts in last three season with Tennessee) in Indianapolis.

He signed a 2-year, $16 million deal with the Colts earlier this offseason, and is determined to continue said emergence as a full-time starter.

He's never been a double-digit sack guy, but Key has been very consistent since emerging during his lone season with the San Fransisco 49ers in 2021, where he logged a career-high 6.5 sacks. Key hit 6.5 sacks again in 2024 with the Titans, and has overall fluctuated between 4.0-6.5 sacks in each of the last five seasons.

Key projects as the immediate Kwity Paye replacement, serving as the veteran with early-down consistency, and enough juice on pass-rushing downs that hurry-up scenarios don't worry you.

DC Lou Anarumo's Early Takeaways

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Lou Anarumo is entering year two as the Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator. Despite needing to find new starters in a handful of spots, he's excited about the prospect that this new-look group offers.

When it comes to adding Arden Key to the mix, Anarumo cited his experience playing against him over the years, as well as mentioning the familiarity that Key has with Colts' linebackers coach James Bettcher during their lone season together with the San Fransisco 49ers in 2021.

“Had a knack of getting to the quarterback over the years. Played against him a few times. Coach Bettch (Bettcher) was with him in San Francisco, so had some familiarity there," Anarumo said during veteran minicamp.

"But just a guy that's been a good pro over the years and gets to the quarterback. So, those are always guys we're looking for.”

This familiarity isn't enough to blindly bet on, especially when you've got a rising young player in Jaylahn Tuimoloau competing as well. However, Anarumo has confidence that Key's resume and spring showing combine to give him a strong chance to be the early-down defensive end opposite Laiatu Latu.

“Yeah, I think he's shown that he can help us in a lot of different ways, but we're excited for what he's done this spring," Anarumo said about Key's potential to play on early downs.

Training camp will ultimately decide whether it's Key or Tuimoloau who wins the starting job, given that the pads don't come on until then, but the former presents a very strong chance to earn the starting, early-down role, whereas the latter may be more of a key rotational piece on pass-rushing downs. Time will tell, but this training camp battle will certainly be the most intriguing.

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