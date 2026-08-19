Biggest Takeaways From Day 1 of Colts-Falcons Joint Practice: Daniel Jones Has His Way

WESTFIELD, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their first session of a two-day joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park, a two-hour outing that made for a lively affair on both sides of the ball.

The Colts and Falcons were split up on two fields, with each starting unit having a full day's worth of opportunity to showcase their current-look squads. Thankfully, Grand Park's setup features the two field

I positioned myself at the midway point of the two fields to get a good look at both the Colts' starting offense and defense, but was ultimately focused on Lou Anarumo's defense.

Follow along as I break down my biggest takeaways from the Colts' first day of joint practice with the Falcons.

Focal Point of Colts Offense Sidelined

Jul 29, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) is seen on day one of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone held their breath as tight end Tyler Warren slowly but surely got up off the field and was escorted to the medical area by a trainer. He was favoring his right thigh in what looked like an apparent groin injury, but soon thereafter returned to the sideline and remained there for the rest of practice.

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed after practice that Warren is indeed dealing with a groin injury, but didn't provide any additional information on the nature of his injury.

Warren is as tough as they come, so he could very well make his return sooner rather than later, but it's absolutely worth monitoring going forward.

When it comes to other Colts dealing with injuries, Alec Pierce remains sidelined, but Steichen explained after practice that he thinks the star wideout will return in the near future after witnessing him have a promising workout on Tuesday.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. also remains sidelined as he deals with a back injury that's kept him out of practice since August 9th, though today was the first time he was on the field as a spectator.

Finally, running back DJ Giddens came back from a nagging hamstring that had kept him sidelined for the past several practices, but he was quickly deemed inactive after reaggravating the issue.

Pass Rush Flashes Early and Often

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) yells to teammates on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' pass rush took a nice step forward today against Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Third-year edge rusher Laiatu Latu continued his recent stretch of strong practices in training camp, landing multiple would-be sacks throughout the various 11-on-11 team sessions on Wednesday.

Veteran newcomer DE Arden Key also combined with Latu for one of those would-be sacks, a rep that saw both edge defenders fly off the line of scrimmage for the quick stop.

In a 1-on-1 trenches session between the Colts' defensive line and the Falcons' offensive line, it was rookie EDGE George Gumbs Jr. who was the overall standout.

Veteran defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Colby Wooden had promising showings during this session, but Gumbs Jr.'s output after recently bursting onto the scene in training camp was intriguing. The rookie pass rusher was consistently one of the fastest off the line, with his biggest highlight featuring a gnarly spin move for the quick win.

Rookie DE Caden Curry also continued his recent upward trajectory with a would-be sack against the Falcons' reserve unit. Both first-year players have come along recently and have made for a fascinating roster battle.

Secondary Gets the Job Done

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was kept at bay for the majority of today's practice.

On top of the multiple would-be sacks, both quarterbacks struggled to find any consistency against Lou Anarumo's new-look defense.

The linebackers regularly rotated, as they have throughout training camp, with veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither taking the majority of the first-team reps.

No linebacker truly stood out in coverage against the Falcons on Wednesday, but they didn't really have to thanks to the defense's pass rush and consistently sticky coverage.

Second-year cornerback Justin Walley was the victim of the Colts' lone mishap through the air, but even then, he had strong coverage on the play. Falcons wide receiver Drake London climbed the ladder on Walley for the high-pointing grab downfield, but Walley soon thereafter got revenge.

In the practice's final 11-on-11 session, Walley jumped a Tagovailoau-thrown out-breaker that was intended for London and took it the distance for six points. It was the definition of teach tape, with Walley showcasing the veteran tendencies that had him destined for a big-time role as a rookie a season ago.

As a brief final note, I honestly don't believe the Falcons threw at CB Sauce Gardner's the entire day, outside of a couple of throws that targeted the open zone between him and his Colts teammates. Gardner has had a quiet training camp thus far, but that's mainly because quarterbacks are hesitant to throw his way.

Daniel Jones Proves to be Best QB at Grand Park

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes the ball Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I wasn't able to catch a ton of the starting Colts offense's 11-on-11 play, but whenever I did, I noticed similar shades of the early-season 2025 Colts.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones was lights out on the day, and my colleagues confirmed as much when I asked about the offense's overall performance.

I never once saw an incomplete pass from Daniel Jones and Co., and from the sound of it, he might've been perfect through the air.

It wasn't a showing that featured tons of downfield throws, outside of a 50-yard bomb to a streaking Josh Downs up the middle of the field, but Jones's absurd efficiency on the day reaffirmed my belief from early in training camp that the offense's early-season success from a season ago is on the table in 2026.

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