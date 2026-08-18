The Indianapolis Colts already proved last season that their offense can be one of the NFL’s best when healthy. Adding veteran WR Keenan Allen only makes that group more difficult to defend.

Indianapolis agreed to terms with the six-time Pro Bowler on Monday, giving Colts veteran QB Daniel Jones another proven weapon alongside RB Jonathan Taylor, TE Tyler Warren, WR Alec Pierce and WR Josh Downs.

If the Colts can get everyone healthy and on the field together, Colts HC Shane Steichen suddenly has one of the deepest and most versatile collections of offensive talent in the league.

Allen Fills a Major Hole Left by Pittman

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) leaves the field Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michael Pittman Jr. finished last season with 80 receptions for 784 yards and seven touchdowns before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. Allen finished with 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The similarities extend even further. Over the past two seasons, Allen has totaled 151 receptions for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns, compared to Pittman’s 149 receptions for 1,592 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The two receivers are not identical, but that production shows why Allen makes so much sense for Indianapolis. He immediately gives the Colts a proven veteran capable of absorbing plenty of the volume Pittman left behind.

Allen has also remained remarkably reliable late in his career. He has received at least 120 targets while playing at least 13 games in each of the last three seasons.

His route running, reliable hands and ability to work the short-to-intermediate areas should give Jones another dependable option. Last season, Allen recorded 29 third-down conversions, the most of any wide receiver in the NFL.

Allen also restores some of the veteran presence Indianapolis lost with Pittman. After 13 NFL seasons and more than 1,000 career receptions, Allen has pretty much seen it all.

The fit with Steichen makes even more sense. Steichen spent seven seasons on the Chargers’ offensive staff from 2014 through 2020, overlapping with Allen throughout some of the receiver’s best years.

This Offense Suddenly Has Answers Everywhere

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) reacts with running back Jonathan Taylor (28) and tight end Tyler Warren (84) after catching a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis was hardly lacking offensive firepower before adding Allen.

Taylor forces defenses to respect the run after another dominant season, while Pierce can stretch the field vertically. Downs has proven reliable underneath, and Warren emerged as one of the league’s most productive young tight ends during his rookie season.

Jones already had plenty of options after throwing for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 starts last year. Allen gives him another completely different type of weapon.

The veteran does not need to carry this passing attack. He can work the short-to-intermediate areas, keep drives alive and give Jones another reliable target when defenses take away the bigger plays.

That gives Steichen another answer without forcing the offense to change its identity. And defenses still have to account for Taylor in the backfield.

Pierce’s recovery from offseason ankle surgery remains the biggest question, and health will ultimately determine just how dangerous this group can become. He has yet to practice during training camp and is not expected to participate in this week's joint practices with Atlanta.

But if Indianapolis can get its primary weapons on the field together, Steichen will have answers almost everywhere.

The Colts finished eighth in scoring last season at 27.4 points per game. With Jones, Taylor, Warren, Pierce, Downs and now Allen, this offense has a chance to be even better.

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