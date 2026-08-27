Colts Get Long-Awaited Alec Pierce Update Before Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts finally got the Alec Pierce news they have been waiting for.

Indianapolis is activating Pierce from the Active/PUP list Thursday, allowing him to return to practice with hopes of being ready for the Sept. 13 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4.

That does not guarantee Pierce will play Week 1, but after weeks of uncertainty, getting him back into practice is a major step forward.

Pierce's Long Rehab Finally Reaches the Next Step

Aug 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14), Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) and Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen are seen prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pierce’s ankle issue dates back to 2024 and worsened late last season, when he said the discomfort began affecting his ability to practice. After a PRP injection failed to solve the problem, Pierce underwent a cleanup procedure on his left ankle and heel in late March.

The initial recovery timeline was four to six months. Four months would have put Pierce around the start of training camp, while six months would have pushed his return into late September.

Instead, Pierce missed OTAs and minicamp work before being placed on Active/PUP at the start of training camp on July 27. He remained there throughout camp without practicing, making the possibility of opening the season on Reserve/PUP harder to ignore.

Had Pierce remained on PUP through Sunday’s roster cutdown, he would have been required to miss at least the first four regular-season games.

That concern began to ease Tuesday when Shane Steichen said the Colts were hopeful Pierce would practice later in the week and had not discussed keeping him on PUP after the cut. Two days later, Indianapolis made it official.

Now comes the important part: getting Pierce ready for Week 1.

Indianapolis Needs Its WR1 Back

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timing of Pierce’s surgery was jarring because it came only weeks after Indianapolis committed four years and $114 million to him, including $84 million guaranteed.

But the Colts made that investment because Pierce has developed into one of the NFL’s premier deep threats. He finished 2025 with 47 receptions for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns while leading the league in yards per reception at 21.3 for the second straight season.

With Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh, Pierce is no longer just a vertical specialist. Indianapolis is counting on him as its top outside receiver, with an expanded role that should include more intermediate work alongside Josh Downs and newly signed Keenan Allen.

Steichen has already made clear Allen’s addition was independent of Pierce’s rehab. Allen can win underneath and over the middle; Pierce is still the player who forces safeties to respect the deep ball.

That threat changes the entire Colts offense.

Pierce still has work to do before Week 1, but Thursday’s activation removes the nightmare scenario of losing him for the first month of the season.

For the first time all summer, the Colts can finally start preparing to get their $114 million WR1 back on the field.

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