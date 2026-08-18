Most Underrated Aspect of Colts Adding Keenan Allen

The Indianapolis Colts bolstered their wide receiver room, headlined by Alec Pierce and Josh Downs, by signing veteran wideout Keenan Allen to a one-year deal worth up to $8.32 million.

Allen is set to slide into the role that Michael Pittman Jr. left earlier this offseason, and while his much-needed addition to the Colts' offense suggests that head coach Shane Steichen's passing game will benefit from his services, it's another wideout who has been granted a golden opportunity.

The player in question may have been moved down the depth chart, but his situation heading into the 2026 regular season now takes a different shape, one that'll allow him to help the Colts in more ways than one.

Secret Benefactor Revealed

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) catches the ball Thursday, July 30, 2026, during the second of Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis Colts' longtime special teams ace Ashton Dulin has had the inside track to earn the offense's opening at WR3 behind Alec Pierce and Josh Downs throughout the entire offseason.

Dulin has proven to be one of starting quarterback Daniel Jones's most trusted targets, and even flashed as a legitimate starting option at times.

While it's no doubt disappointing for Dulin to have his first full-time starting opportunity taken from him, it's hard to imagine a world where general manager Chris Ballard didn't share the team's goals to add at the position.

In fact, Ballard and Co. have admitted as much since the NFL offseason wrapped up the draft and free agency.

Dulin has only increased his stock with a strong offseason and now looks poised to benefit the Colts in more ways than one in 2026.

Why Dulin's Place at WR4 is Best-Case Scenario

Oct 13, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) during pregame warmups against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ashton Dulin has proven to be a reliable and productive contributor no matter where he's lined up for the Colts throughout his seven-year career.

On top of being one of the NFL's best special teams players, Dulin has been a spark plug for the Colts' offense whenever he's been called upon. He has amassed 623 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns on 70 receptions, and 140 rushing yards on 15 carries (9.3 average) during his time in the Colts' offense.

There's no doubt that Dulin would continue to be a reliable option if he were thrust into a starting role for the first time in his career, but Keenan Allen's addition allows Dulin to return to Brian Mason's special teams unit, which is a massively underrated win for the Colts as a whole.

Throughout the Colts' training camp, Dulin has exclusively played on the offensive side of the ball. His absence from special teams sessions was at first no concern, given that it'd check out for a proven ace to no longer need reps, but as we've gotten deeper into the preseason, Dulin's exclusion from his natural habitat revealed a new concern entirely.

Now, Dulin can raise the ceiling of Indianapolis' special teams unit, while also increasing the floor of their offense's passing attack as a legitimate fourth option at wide receiver.

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