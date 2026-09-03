Colts Need Gardner to Prove Blockbuster Trade Was Worth the Price

The Indianapolis Colts made one of the biggest swings in franchise history when they traded for veteran CB Sauce Gardner at last season's deadline.

The problem? They never really got to see what they paid for.

Indianapolis sent WR Adonai Mitchell and first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 to the New York Jets for Gardner on Nov. 4. At the time, the Colts were 7-2 and adding a two-time first-team All-Pro cornerback to what looked like a legitimate playoff contender.

Ten months later, 2026 feels much more like Gardner's first real season in Indianapolis.

The Price Was Massive — And Still Might Be Worth It

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) prepares for a drill Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, two first-round picks is an enormous price.

But if you have the opportunity to acquire a 25-year-old cornerback with Gardner's résumé, you do it. Period.

Indianapolis was never guaranteed to find anything close to Gardner with either selection. The first of those picks eventually landed at No. 16, where New York selected Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

The final verdict will ultimately come down to whether Indianapolis gets a full season of elite-level play from the cornerback it paid such a massive price to acquire.

Last Season Never Gave Us a Fair Sample

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) attempts to walk off the field on his own following an injury Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gardner appeared in only four games for Indianapolis last season, recording 16 tackles and three passes defensed.

Even with the limited availability, Gardner finished with a 76.9 PFF grade, ranking inside the top 10 among NFL cornerbacks.

Then came the calf injury.

Gardner played all 96 defensive snaps against Kansas City before suffering the injury early against Houston the following week. He missed three games, briefly returned against Jacksonville and was inactive again for the season finale.

That is nowhere near enough football to evaluate a trade of this magnitude.

This Defense Now Belongs to Gardner

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Kenny Moore II, S Nick Cross, LB Zaire Franklin and DE Kwity Paye are all gone, leaving Lou Anarumo with a defense that looks significantly different entering Year 2.

Gardner is no longer just a massive addition to that defense. He is supposed to be its identity.

Indianapolis needs Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr. healthy on the outside, especially with younger players surrounding them throughout the secondary and linebacker room.

Gardner's health already caused another scare when he suffered a lower calf strain during camp, but he returned and intercepted Detroit quarterback Luke Altmyer in the preseason finale.

That was encouraging. Now comes the real test.

The Mitchell piece also cannot be ignored. With Michael Pittman Jr. gone, Alec Pierce returning from ankle surgery and 34-year-old Keenan Allen added late in August, Indianapolis' receiver room looks much different than it did when Mitchell was dealt.

Trading Mitchell does not make the Gardner deal a mistake, but it certainly adds another layer to the price Indianapolis paid.

Bottom line: the Colts already know Gardner can play at an All-Pro level.

Now they need him to stay on the field and do it for an entire season.

Two first-round picks bought Indianapolis an elite cornerback. Starting Sept. 13 against Baltimore, it is finally time to see the full return on that investment.

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