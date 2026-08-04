Bijan Robinson’s Record Deal Raises Price for Colts’ Jonathan Taylor

The price for the Indianapolis Colts to keep Jonathan Taylor may have increased considerably on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to a three-year contract extension with RB Bijan Robinson worth up to $75 million, including $51 million guaranteed and $37 million at signing. The deal makes Robinson the highest-paid running back in NFL history and could help establish the framework for Taylor’s next contract.

Robinson Raises the Running Back Ceiling

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson’s extension carries a base value of approximately $66.75 million, creating a new-money average of $22.25 million per season. He could earn as much as $25 million annually if the contract reaches its maximum value.

The massive extension keeps Robinson in Atlanta through the 2030 season and ended his training-camp hold-in. The Falcons had already exercised his fifth-year option for 2027 before reaching the new agreement.

Robinson’s deal does not guarantee Taylor will receive similar money, but it gives his representatives a new benchmark to use in negotiations.

Robinson’s agreement immediately shifted attention toward Taylor, who is entering the final year of his contract. With a new record-setting deal atop the running back market, the Colts now have another factor to account for in extension talks.

Taylor Reacts to Robinson’s Extension

Jul 29, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) participates in a drill on day one of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor learned the details of Robinson’s contract from reporters following Tuesday’s practice and had an audible reaction when told the financial figures.

“Man, I’m happy. I’m happy for him and his family,” Taylor said. “The guy works hard to be at his best for his team. So, it’s awesome to see that for him and his family.”

Taylor also called Robinson’s extension a testament to the work being done by the NFL’s top running backs to prove their value.

“I think it’s a testament to how hard not only myself, but guys like Bijan, like a lot of the other top backs, they work really hard to put a great product on the field in order to reflect that value,” Taylor said.

Taylor also acknowledged that he needed to contact his agent after hearing about the deal.

“I’ve got to go talk to him and see where things are at,” Taylor said. “I have faith, but I’m going to tap in and check in.”

Taylor is entering the final season of the three-year, $42 million extension he signed with Indianapolis in 2023. He is scheduled to earn an $11.98 million base salary in 2026, along with up to $1.02 million in per-game roster bonuses.

Taylor’s next contract will likely look different from Robinson’s because he is older and closer to reaching free agency. However, Robinson pushing the market beyond $22 million annually gives Taylor a stronger argument for a significant raise from his current $14 million average.

Taylor has repeatedly expressed his desire to finish his career in Indianapolis, and Robinson’s agreement could provide the momentum needed to complete a deal.

The Colts already knew retaining Taylor would be expensive. After Tuesday, they now have a clearer picture of exactly how expensive it could become.

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