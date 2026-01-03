The Indianapolis Colts made two roster moves ahead of their final game of the 2025 NFL season against the Houston Texans.

The Colts have elevated both quarterback Seth Henigan and tight end Sean McKeon from the practice squad to the active roster.

we have elevated QB Seth Henigan and TE Sean McKeon to the active roster from the practice squad for #INDvsHOU. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 3, 2026

Starting with Henigan, he'll get his first taste of being on an active roster this year. Henigan was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the AFC South contender released him on September 29th, 2025.

The Colts opted to sign Henigan to the practice squad on December 29th, 2025, and now he'll back up Riley Leonard for Week 18.

Henigan was a revelation when he played college football at the University of Memphis. He logged 14,266 passing yards, 104 passing TDs, and 10 scores on the ground.

This is a great situation for Henigan, as he'll get to observe closely from the sidelines on Sunday, which could help his future in the league wherever he goes in 2026.

A WALK-OFF WIN AT THE @SENIORBOWL!



Seth Henigan finds Jack Bech for the American Team win! @MemphisFB @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/Z04yGiQSVH — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 1, 2025

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Next is McKeon, who was elevated due to Indianapolis not having either Drew Ogletree or Will Mallory for this game.

Ogletree is out for the year on Injured Reserve with a neck injury, and Mallory won't suit up due to a lung designation.

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon (84) jogs on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

McKeon provides the Colts with a veteran leader who has seen plenty of action in the NFL. McKeon was with the Dallas Cowboys from 2020 to 2024.

McKeon has played in 45 total games and has six catches for 38 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in 2021.

He'll serve as the TE3 for Indianapolis on Sunday behind Tyler Warren and Mo Alie-Cox on the depth chart.

The Colts are still on a six-game losing streak, and while this game against the Texans doesn't hold any playoff worth, it's still a contest that will decide if Indy ends the year with a winning or losing record.

Leonard will get his first start against a ferocious and brutal Houston defense that boasts incredible talent like Danielle Hunter (14 sacks), Will Anderson Jr. (12 sacks), Jalen Pitre (four picks), Derek Stingley Jr. (14 pass breakups), and Azeez Al-Shaair (102 tackles).

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) scores a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts' 2025 season may go down as one of the most disappointing in recent memory. Honestly, it's such an epic collapse that it could qualify as one of the worst in NFL history.

It's up to Leonard to help lead this offense into NRG Stadium with plenty of motivation for the Texans to defeat the Colts.

We'll see how the rookie fares against the league's most potent defense. If he can somehow spark an upset on Sunday, it will send Colts fans into a frenzy, given how desperate they are to have a quarterback.

We'll see how Leonard plays against Houston, but the expectations for the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback should be releatively low with how immense of a challenge lies ahead.

Recommended Articles