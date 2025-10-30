3 Crucial Matchups That Could Decide Colts vs. Steelers
As they sit atop the NFL standings, the Indianapolis Colts will travel to Pennsylvania this weekend to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a paramount AFC showdown.
The Colts' offense has yet to find its match this season, posting 30-plus points on six separate occasions. The Steelers have squeaked by some of the league's worst teams, but they'll look to take down a powerhouse Colts squad on Sunday.
Be that as it may, these three key matchups could determine the winner and have a potential impact on AFC playoff seeding as the regular season dwindles to a close.
1. WR DK Metcalf vs. CB Jaylon Jones
This is partially a guess, but the best cornerback the Colts have to guard 6-foot-4 DK Metcalf in size is the 6-foot-2 Jaylon Jones.
Jones has spent the last seven weeks on injured reserve, but he's slowly been ramping up his practice reps to prepare for an eventual return to the field. To be responsible for Metcalf in your first game back is a tall task, but the Colts don't have many other options with Charvarius Ward on IR.
Metcalf has posted 27 receptions for 461 yards and five touchdowns this season, averaging 17.1 yards per reception. The Colts' secondary has struggled against top wide receivers, allowing players like Puka Nacua and Keenan Allen to each post over 10 receptions and 100 yards.
If Jones isn't the starter, the next biggest corner the Colts have is 6-foot-1 Johnathan Edwards. The rookie undrafted free agent has only played half of the snaps in each of the last two games, meaning his role could lessen if defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo chooses to roll with Jones.
2. TE Tyler Warren vs. Steelers' Secondary
Last weekend, the Steelers allowed Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft to post seven receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns. I expect Tyler Warren to have a dominant showing, at least in the first half, against the Steelers.
Pittsburgh has allowed the third-most receiving yards to tight ends this season (555) and the second-most touchdowns (6). Their defense already allowed rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to haul in seven receptions for 81 yards earlier this year, which means that Warren could have solid production if he's heavily targeted.
Warren has the most receiving yards among tight ends this season (492). Colts head coach Shane Steichen loves to scheme plays to get Warren going early, and since the Steelers' secondary allows the most passing yards per game (273.3), it's entirely possible for Warren to have another excellent showcase.
3. DE T.J. Watt vs. Colts' Tackles
T.J. Watt hasn't had his most explosive season, but he's still a constant threat off the edge. Up against a Colts' offensive line that has allowed the second-fewest sacks on the season, Watt has his work cut out for him.
In two home games against the Colts, Watt has 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and six total tackles. He'll be up against Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith on Sunday, both of whom have had solid seasons thus far.
Smith has yet to allow a sack, according to Pro Football Focus, while Raimann has allowed five. Even though Raimann has had his poor moments, he's still graded as a top 10 tackle in the league.
The Colts did not allow a sack to Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby or Denver Broncos defensive end Nik Bonitto earlier this season. The offensive line has done a great job of protecting Daniel Jones, but they face yet another tough test this weekend.
Colts vs. Steelers kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.