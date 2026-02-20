4 Free Agents Who Could Change Fabric of Colts' Defense

The Indianapolis Colts have plenty to address roster-wise, but far more on their defensive side of the football.

Positions like linebacker, defensive tackle, and defensive end need a boost for Lou Anarumo to have the most effective group possible for the 2026 season.

With free agency just a few weeks away, it's time to dive into four players on the market that, if signed by the Colts, can help shape the defense into something special.

Trey Hendrickson | Defensive End

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates the win after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

2025 Statistics (7 Games): 16 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 8 quarterback hits, 23 pressures, 4.0 sacks, 1 fumble forced.

To no surprise, Trey Hendrickson is the first entry on this list. After playing only seven games in 2025 due to a hip/pelvis injury, Hendrickson will be ready to bounce back in a big way.

So, why not with the same defensive coordinator that helped him produce four incredibly efficient seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals?

From 2021 to 2024, Hendrickson terrorized the NFL, along with four Pro Bowls and a First-Team All-Pro nomination (2024). It just so happens that Anarumo was his defensive coordinator in this stretch.

Another wrinkle that makes Hendrickson to Indy a great fit is the Colts' recent defensive line coach hire, Marion Hobby.

Hobby was Cincy's defensive line coach from 2021 to 2024; the same years Hendrickson put up his best football and accumulated an impressive 57.0 sacks.

Hendrickson has constantly been linked to the Colts, and while he'd be wildly expensive, he would be the top free agent to help morph the defense the most.

Matt Milano | Linebacker

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

2025 Statistics (12 Games): 67 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hits, 10 pressures, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble forced.

Veteran linebacker Matt Milano has been a staple of the Buffalo Bills defense since 2017. While Milano has dealt with injuries over the past three seasons, he would be a huge addition to help Indy's ongoing issue at linebacker.

Milano's 2025 saw him miss five games due to a pectoral injury, but he still displayed consistency and hardly missed tackles (nine in 2025).

While the former Pro Bowler and All-Pro isn't the greatest cover linebacker, he's a missile in blitz packages and can be troublesome for opposing offenses to deal with.

Zaire Franklin was a complete liability in coverage and missed a whopping 21 tackles. As for Germaine Pratt, he looked good in a Colts uniform but might not be re-signed.

Even if Pratt is brought back, Anarumo can't rely on just these two to handle the linebacker position without added help and depth.

It's expected the Colts will go for a coverage linebacker in Rounds 2 or 3, perhaps a player like Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez.

Even with a hypothetical trifecta of Franklin, Pratt, and a day-one rookie starter, adding a veteran like Milano would give this position group the solidification it desperately lacked in 2025.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Dre'Mont Jones | Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (41) greets fans prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

2025 Statistics (18 Games): 43 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, 51 pressures, 7.0 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries.

Dre'Mont Jones started the 2025 season with the Tennessee Titans, but was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, thus playing 18 total games in his seventh year in the NFL.

Jones has bounced around the league, but is an interesting defensive lineman who functions well on the interior and end.

The former third-rounder can be placed all over the defensive line, and if needed, can provide a boost off the edge to help Laiatu Latu.

After the underwhelming performance around Latu from Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis, adding Jones could help quell this problem and bring the best out of the former 15th-overall pick.

However, Jones can also function as a defensive tackle to provide solid depth with DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

The Ravens could elect to re-sign Jones, but if he hits the market, I can't imagine he would cost a ton to bring to the Circle City. It might not be a highlight signing, but Jones' value is underrated.

If the Colts want to help both their defensive tackle and edge positions, Jones might be the best answer, as he can play both effectively to help transcend Anarumo's line.

Quay Walker | Linebacker

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

2025 Statistics (14 Games): 128 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 7 quarterback hits, 12 pressures, 2.5 sacks, 5 pass breakups.

The Green Bay Packers have one of the worst cap situations heading into 2026, sitting at an unenviable -$1,586,657.

In short, they'll have to make difficult decisions regarding their in-house free agents. This includes one of their most promising performers from 2025, linebacker Quay Walker.

Walker has put up an impressive four seasons in the NFL through 58 games. In that timeframe, he's stacked 469 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, 17 pass breakups, and an interception return for a touchdown.

Similar to Milano, Walker isn't the strongest in coverage, but he more than makes up for it through constant tenacity and efficient tackling.

Walker is just hitting his career stride at 25 and could provide Indianapolis with a great linebacker for years to come. It could also give Indianapolis leeway to cut or trade Franklin in 2026 to save $9,005,000.

Walker is a promising, talented young linebacker who might be just what Indianapolis needs at the second defensive level.