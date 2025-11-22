Colts Address Key Defensive Needs in Early 2026 Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts will walk into high-level hostile territory tomorrow afternoon when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
If Indianapolis can win and move to 9-2, while sending the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs to 5-6, it will give them a massive momentum boost as they embark on the rest of their tough schedule.
Recently, the Colts added superstar Sauce Gardner to Lou Anarumo's defense, removing their first-rounders for 2026 and 2027. However, in Pro Football Network's early mock draft from James Fragoza, Indy still feels defense is a need to add to.
Here are the picks in Fragoza's mock for the Colts.
Round 2 - Pick 60 | Safety Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
"From effort to instincts to feel in zone, Dillon Thieneman is a defensive coordinator’s dream in the deep third. He may not have the jaw-dropping athletic abilities of others in the defensive backfield, but he’s nearly always in the correct position."
Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman is a perfect fit for Lou Anarumo's defense, if the veteran coordinator remains with Indianapolis in 2026.
Thieneman started his college career with the Purdue Boilermakers, putting up 210 tackles, six picks, nine pass breakups, and two fumbles forced during his 24 games with Purdue.
However, after joining the Ducks, he's continued his defensive efficiency. This year, Thieneman has put up 49 tackles, a pick, and four pass breakups.
Thieneman has also displayed fantastic Pro Football Focus grades of 84.1 overall, 78.7 tackles, 89.2 coverage. and 10 stops (constitutes a 'failure' for the offense.)
If the Colts decide to select Thieneman, he adds much-needed coverage ability to the safety room with Nick Cross and Cam Bynum. Given that Indy also has seventh-rounder Hunter Wohler, adding Thieneman gives them a complete safety room.
Round 3 - Pick 92 | Linebacker Whit Weeks, LSU
"Although Whit Weeks isn’t as hyped as Harold Perkins Jr., he’s delivered big-time results as LSU’s rangy linebacker, racking up 125 tackles last year and staying productive despite a late-season leg injury this season.
His speed and instincts pop off the tape, and he’s tough enough to stack blocks and cover ground."
The Colts have starting linebackers Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt, but neither excels in pass coverage. The Colts do have Jaylon Carlies, but he's hardly played and remains injured.
Enter LSU linebacker, Whit Weeks.
Weeks has covered pass-catchers well this year in his six games, as well as stacked 29 tackles, 2.5 tackles or loss, and 1.0 sacks. Even with his ankle injury, Weeks is a solid add to any defense.
Last year with the Tigers, Whit led the NCAA in solo tackles with 61, but also looked fantastic in stopping ball carriers in the backfield with 10.0 tackles for loss.
This would be an excellent addition to Indy's defense and gives more depth to a linebacker position that desperately needs more help in pass coverage. Keep an eye on for the Colts to be interested in a player like Weeks.