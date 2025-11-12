Colts’ Alec Pierce Expected to Draw Major Free Agent Buzz
In his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, wide receiver Alec Pierce has been a revelation. Pierce has made the case as the NFL's best deep threat receiver, and he's proving it in 2025.
After a 7-touchdown breakout season in 2024, Pierce led the league in yards per reception (22.3) among all receivers with at least 25 catches. He's doing the same in 2025, leading the league with 20.9 yards per reception.
The fourth-year pass catcher is in the final year of his rookie contract, which has sparked conversations regarding whether or not the Colts will keep him for the near future. A new report just dropped regarding a potential price — and it's a hefty one.
Alec Pierce's New Contract Price
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Pierce could be paid upwards of $20 million per year in any new deal.
"Teams I've talked to anticipate Pierce will hit a big number in free agency," Fowler wrote. "They think the $20 million per year threshold isn't out of the question for him. Pierce is poised for his first 1,000-yard season and has the size/speed combination teams covet."
At 6-foot-3, Pierce's combination of height, speed, and safe hands makes him a coveted option for receiver-needy teams.
Pierce has thrived with Daniel Jones under center, but with the number of impending free agents the Colts have, they may not be able to afford him.
"The Colts have decisions to make on offense," Fowler continued. "If they pay Daniel Jones -- who has chemistry with Pierce -- do they let Pierce walk? Much of that will depend on how Pierce's market develops. The Colts typically don't do extensions during the season."
Pierce caught his first touchdown of the season against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, bringing in a 37-yard deep ball from Jones to reclaim the lead in the first quarter.
Pierce has 7 catches of 20 or more yards this season, which ties him for the seventh most in the league. His big-play ability is what makes him special, and he adds a much-needed layer to Shane Steichen's offense.
Through 10 weeks of action, Pierce leads the team in receiving yards with 585, and that's not accounting for the fact that he missed two games.
His importance to the offense is evident, but how important do Steichen and Ballard think he is?
The Colts will have to decide whether to pay Jones this offseason, and considering the price of quarterback contracts, they're looking at a $30 million annual minimum if they want to bring him back.
Right tackle Braden Smith and edge rushers Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis are also bound to hit the open market, meaning the Colts have plenty of decisions to make this Spring.
Given Pierce's age, it makes the most sense to prioritize re-signing him first. The Colts' receiving corps has been elite thus far, and retaining a deep threat like Pierce should be of Ballard's highest interest.