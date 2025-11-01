Daniel Jones May Force Vikings into Awful Spot in NFL History
The Indianapolis Colts acquired their red-hot signal caller, Daniel Jones, after the Minnesota Vikings decided not to re-sign him. Initially, it looked intelligent because of Jones' awful conclusion to his career with the New York Giants.
However, looking back, the Vikings probably regret letting Jones walk, as now he looks like an MVP candidate with Indianapolis.
Douglas Clawson of CBS Sports brings up a situation that the Vikings don't want to be a part of regarding their past QBs, Jones and Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks). If Jones and Darnold both earn Pro Bowls and start in the 2025 playoffs, the Vikings will be the first team in NFL history to see two QBs leave in the same offseason to accomplish this the following year.
"You couldn't have scripted a worse situation for the Vikings -- and now they're on the verge of making the wrong kind of history. Minnesota could become the first team in NFL history to lose two quarterbacks in the same offseason who both go on to start playoff games the following year. No team has ever lost two quarterbacks in one offseason who each made the Pro Bowl the next season"
Darnold is playing excellent football for the Seahawks, and appears to be on track for his second-straight Pro Bowl season. As for Jones, if he continues down his 2025 trajectory, he'll lock up his first Pro Bowl campaign through seven seasons in the NFL.
Jones ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards (2,062), fourth in completion percentage (71.2), and tied for second in QBR (79.2). Jones matching with Shane Steichen has been a perfect combination for Indianapolis' offense, and has opened up so much more as far as the ceiling of what it can accomplish.
Indy ranks number one in team yards (3,052), sixth in passing yards per game (250.9), seventh in rushing yards per game (134.4), and first in total points (270). Yes, Jonathan Taylor is a huge part of this, but the fact that Steichen has a consistent QB under center has opened up everything for Indy's offensive weapons.
Jones is on a train straight to Pro Bowl town as long as he continues to be effective, efficient, and smooth with his operation. Jones' story is incredible, and it wouldn't be happening if not for the Vikings dismissing him to free agency to be signed by the Colts.
There's a high likelihood that the Vikings will earn this brutal spot in NFL history regarding their former quarterbacks.
Jones meets up on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium with the NFL's worst pass defense in the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he'll have a huge opportunity to put up big numbers in the quest to move to 8-1 on the season.