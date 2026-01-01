Colts' Defense Could Be Without Star Again vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts will end their 2025 season with a road matchup against the Houston Texans, who are still in contention for an AFC South title.

The Colts can play spoiler with Riley Leonard under center on Sunday afternoon. A tumultuous 2025 season will come to a close with the third-string quarterback taking snaps, something that's been a common theme for the Colts over the past decade.

The Colts have some key players on their first injury report of the new year, including two starting defenders.

Colts' Injury Report

Gardner missed his second consecutive practice after reaggravating his calf injury in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

“We'll see [if Gardner plays this weekend]," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday. "He's going to push this week. But if he's not 100 percent, we'll be smart there.”

After trading two first-round picks for Gardner, the Colts will likely only end up with a couple of full games from the star corner.

Franklin popped up on Thursday's report with an illness. Jones was estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday with an illness but returned on Thursday.

The Colts had backup guard Dalton Tucker return to practice. Tucker was inactive for last week's game against Jacksonville.

Bortolini suffered a concussion that kept him out of last weekend's matchup, but the second-year center has been a full participant for two straight days. If he clears concussion protocol, he should be out there against Houston.

Richardson was a full participant once again, but Steichen said the team won't activate him.

"As far as AR (Anthony Richardson Sr.) - not going to activate AR," Steichen said. "Had a conversation in my office yesterday with him. It was great. He's still got the vision limitations. It's just the smart thing. Obviously, you put him out there with vision limitations, something happens, not a good idea. So, we won’t activate him."

