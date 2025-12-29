Five Takeaways from Colts' Uninspiring Loss to the Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts dropped their sixth straight game as they fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17. Despite the Colts leading for most of the afternoon, the Jaguars proved why they are the better team, overcoming numerous mistakes to grind out a victory on the road. The loss dropped the Colts to 8-8 after starting the season 8-2.

Let's analyze the takeaways from yet another Colts' loss at the hands of the Jaguars.

Philip Rivers' Last Stand?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) takes the field ahead of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It is a very real possibility that we have seen Philip Rivers play his last game in the NFL. Rivers struggled to get into a rhythm on Sunday, finishing 17-for-30 (57%) for 147 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Jaguars did a good job of mixing up coverages and bringing pressure on Rivers, resulting in what the quarterback deemed his worst performance since he returned.

But with the Colts officially eliminated from playoff contention, Rivers may have played his last down. Reports indicate that the Colts are considering starting Riley Leonard at quarterback next week in the season finale against the Houston Texans.

Starting Leonard would be the most logical option with the postseason out of the question and the rookie needing as many reps as possible. And if this was his final act, Rivers is at peace with it.

"If this was the last one – shoot again, I told you guys I wouldn't have any regrets about coming back, and I don't," Rivers said. "Other than us not winning, right – us not winning. It's been an absolute blast for three weeks. If I’d go back and say, ‘All right, now you know everything that is going to happen. What are you going to do?’ I’d do it all again. It's been absolutely awesome. ... Couldn't be more thankful that I got the opportunity.”

The story of Rivers' comeback has been fascinating and inspiring, and it certainly gave Colts fans something to cheer for these last three weeks.

Missed Opportunities

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cameron Mitchell (43) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Colts had numerous chances to steal the victory away from the Jaguars throughout the afternoon. However, when presented with an opportunity to take control of the game, Indy would squander it every time.

With the Colts up 10-7 halfway through the third quarter, Cameron Mitchell dropped an interception of Trevor Lawrence that would have swung the momentum back to the Colts. Instead, a 37-yard gain by Parker Washington on the following play set up a six-yard touchdown run by Lawrence to give the Jaguars the lead.

The Colts also had an opportunity to take the lead late in the fourth quarter after the defense stopped the Jaguars on fourth down with the game tied at 17. But Rivers threw a bad ball right to Jarrian Jones for the interception, giving the ball back to Jacksonville in field goal range. The Jaguars ultimately took the lead on the following drive and never looked back.

Missed opportunities have been the name of the game for the Colts during their six-game losing streak. Good teams find a way to capitalize on their chances while the bad teams let them slip through their grasp.

Disappointing Pass Rush Again

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) moves in on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As has been the case for much of the year, the Colts' pass rush was very underwhelming on Sunday. While Laiatu Latu and Adetomiwa Adebawore each had a sack of Lawrence, the Jaguars' quarterback spent most of the afternoon with a clean pocket and was able to find his receivers downfield. A lack of consistent pressure was evident, and Lawrence took advantage.

The Colts' defensive line also showed very poor discipline in maintaining their gaps, allowing Lawrence to escape the pocket and pick up yards with his legs. Lawrence racked up 26 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, burning the Colts over and over again.

It has been evident for a while, but a complete overhaul of the Colts' pass rush is imperative. With only Latu and JT Tuimoloau under contract for 2026, the group should thankfully look much different next season. Bringing in players who can routinely produce pressure should be a top priority for Indy this offseason.

Shut Down Sauce

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) attempts to walk off the field on his own following an injury Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After missing the last three games with a calf injury, Sauce Gardner made his return on Sunday. Gardner provided much-needed help in the secondary, contesting catches and coming up with a pass breakup. However, Gardner left the game in the middle of the third quarter with tightness in his left calf – the same calf he injured a month ago – and did not return.

At this point, it would be best for all parties for the Colts to shut down Gardner for the final week of the season focus on getting healthy for next year. The last thing the Colts need is for the former All-Pro cornerback to push himself to play in a meaningless game only to have the calf injury lead to a devastating Achilles injury that would keep him out for the entirety of 2026.

The Colts traded two first-round picks for Gardner to be a key cog in their secondary for years to come. Putting that in jeopardy when there is nothing to gain would be incredibly irresponsible.

Warren Making History

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker safety Andrew Wingard (42) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

One of the lone bright spots of the 2025 season has been the addition of Tyler Warren to the Colts offense. The 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has lived up to the hype and has already begun etching his name in the Colts' history books.

A week after breaking John Mackey's record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in franchise history, Warren set the Colts' franchise record for most receptions by a rookie. His team-leading five catches for 43 yards on Sunday gave him 71 receptions on the season, three more than the 68 receptions hauled in by Josh Downs in 2023.

Warren currently sits second on the team in catches, yards, and receiving touchdowns with one game remaining. He has quickly proven to be a dynamic weapon that can impact the game in many ways. With tons of uncertainty surrounding the Colts' future, Warren gives Indy a franchise pillar at tight end for years to come.

