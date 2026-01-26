Not long ago, the Indianapolis Colts were sitting atop the AFC, and general manager Chris Ballard pulled the trigger on a trade deal that shocked the NFL world.

The Colts dished two first-round picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell for star cornerback Sauce Gardner in a move that was meant to immediately bolster Indy's secondary as they prepared for a potential playoff run.

Two first-round picks is a lot of draft capital, but at the time, it looked like the Colts would be selecting at the very end of the first round, making their picks less valuable. The result couldn't have gone worse, as the Colts lost seven of their eight games after the trade, boosting the value of their pick.

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon had a simple message that pushed the Colts to trade for Sauce Gardner 👀 pic.twitter.com/hjM0bfZ5hy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 6, 2025

So, the Colts won’t be making a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, but if history had unfolded just a little differently, they would be sitting squarely in the middle of Round 1 with the 16th overall pick.

That reality invites an unavoidable question: what could the Colts have done with that pick?

In 2024, the Colts had the 15th overall pick, which they used to select defensive end Laiatu Latu. The Colts selected the first defensive player off the board in a draft that included cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, edge rusher Jared Verse, and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.

In 2025, the Colts had the 14th overall pick, which they used to select tight end Tyler Warren. The Colts desperately needed a versatile tight end, and they found a good one in Warren.

In 2026, the Colts have a few draft needs. Defensive end is still a concern, but linebacker may be more important. The Colts don't have any proven young linebackers, which means they could have targeted one in the first round if they still had their pick.

If the Colts were lucky, Sonny Styles could have fallen to the 16th overall pick. Styles was an important piece of Ohio State's national championship squad a year ago, recording 100 total tackles, 6 sacks, 5 passes defended, and a forced fumble in his junior year.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Georgia's CJ Allen would've been another name to watch for. Allen is projected to be a late first-round pick and likely would have been available at 16.

Of course, all of this exists in a vacuum. Draft boards change dramatically, and availability at No. 16 would depend on positional runs and trades ahead of Indianapolis. Instead, that pick (along with next year's) now belongs to the Jets, and the Colts’ return is already on the field.

Gardner only played two full games, but he ranks among the league’s best in separation allowed, giving Indianapolis a true shutdown corner for the first time in years.

As for the New York Jets, their priorities lie elsewhere. The Jets need a quarterback, another wide receiver, and, after trading Gardner, a new cornerback.

Some elite talent at those positions could be available at No. 16, including Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate and Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell.

.@MelKiperESPN projects Ty Simpson to go to the Jets as the No. 16 pick in the NFL Draft ✍️ pic.twitter.com/spTVY19poF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 21, 2026

When the Jets traded Gardner, they freed up a ton of cap space. They won't have to pay Gardner his $30+ million annual salary, which is now the Colts' responsibility.

The trade can't be considered a bust just yet, but if Gardner has another injury-riddled season, it definitely will be.

