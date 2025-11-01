NFL Insider Believes Colts in Play for Four Grandiose Honors
It's no secret that the Indianapolis Colts have put up an incredible season, currently sitting at 7-1 and pacing the NFL as the number one squad heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Indy's offense has been on fire, and four prominent names stand out most: quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Jonathan Taylor, rookie tight end Tyler Warren, and head coach Shane Steichen. On The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Adam Schefter had incredible praise for this quad and had a bold statement regarding them.
"As of today, the Indianapolis Colts might just have the Coach of the Year in Shane Steichen, the (Offensive) Rookie of the Year in Tyler Warren, the Offensive Player of the Year in Daniel Jones, and MVP in Jonathan Taylor. Am I wrong there? Couldn't you make an argument for all of those right now?"
It's unlikely that the Colts will take all four pieces of hardware, but it's still a slight possibility. We'll start with Jones, who has emerged as arguably the most surprising story of the 2025 season.
Daniel Jones
Colts quarterback Jones has helped transform the Colts' offense in 2025. Nobody could have foreseen that the former Duke Blue Devil would become one of the best QBs in the NFL and looks to keep that up against a league-worst Steelers pass defense.
Through eight games, Jones has 2,062 passing yards, a completion percentage of 71.2, 13 passing touchdowns, and four rushing touchdowns. Jones could win Offensive Player of the Year, but he will need to finish 2025 as strong as he's started it.
Jonathan Taylor
It's been a week-to-week update to say that Taylor dominates once again, but it's with great reason. Taylor leads the NFL in rushing attempts (143), rushing yards (850), rushing touchdowns (12), and yards from scrimmage (1,056).
Taylor has transformed from just a back who takes carries out of the backfield, to an RB who can catch the football and help Jones in pass protection. Taylor is the only running back firmly in the MVP discussion. However, it's a QB award, so Taylor can't miss a beat to have a real chance at the MVP honor.
Tyler Warren
The ultimate offensive weapon for Steichen to unfold, Warren might literally be a rookie, but his efficiency, grit, and ability to wilt defensive coverage make him look like a 10-year NFL veteran at the tight end position. Warren can block, be a problem in the passing game, create big-time mismatches, haul in difficult catches, and create yards after catch.
Warren has 37 catches (tied fifth among NFL TEs) on 50 targets for 492 receiving yards and four all-purpose TDs (three receiving, one rushing). Warren already looks like a star and must at least be in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation.
Shane Steichen
Steichen is the architect behind Indy's offensive juggernaut, but started his career a bit rocky with the Colts as the head coach. In 2023, Steichen finished 9-8 without any playoffs, and followed that with an 8-9 record in 2024. But, once the Colts got Jones under center, everything changed.
Now, the Colts are the best offense in the league and have scored the most points through eight games (270). Yes, Steichen has a multitude of weapons and a fantastic offensive line, but his play calls, connection with the players, and leadership have helped elevate the Colts to new heights. He's arguably far and away the top candidate for NFL Coach of the Year.
The Bottom Line
This Colts team is so good that Schefter's comments about the chances for the franchise to nab four major NFL awards can't be dismissed, even if there's a low likelihood that it happens.
Indianapolis has a tough matchup ahead when they travel to Acrisure Stadium to face off against the Steelers. If the Colts can take their record to 8-1, they will start the toughest part of their schedule with the utmost momentum, giving them the best shot to keep a potential first-round bye in the upcoming 2025 playoffs.