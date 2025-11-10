Jonathan Taylor's MVP Odds Surge After Colts Defeat Falcons
For what feels like the millionth time this season, Jonathan Taylor stole the show for the Indianapolis Colts.
Indy traveled to Berlin, Germany, to face the Atlanta Falcons with an opportunity to move to 8-2 before their bye week. They did just that, reclaiming their spot atop the AFC leaderboard after the Denver Broncos had temporarily taken over due to a Thursday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Taylor had his fifth hat trick of the season, scoring three rushing touchdowns in another eruptive performance from the sixth-year back. Taylor made Colts history with his 83-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, surpassing Edgerrin James for the most rushing touchdowns in Colts history.
His historic showing boosted his odds to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player award, which he was already in contention for before Week 10.
Taylor now has the fourth-best odds to win MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook and is currently listed at +600 to take home the trophy.
Taylor sits behind Drake Maye (+275), Matthew Stafford (+300), and Patrick Mahomes (+500) to win the award. Taylor is the only non-quarterback listed in the top 10, with the next closest being wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at +9000.
After rushing for 244 yards and hauling in 3 catches for 42 more yards, Taylor became the first player this season to clear 250+ scrimmage yards in a single game. Taylor has 219 more rushing yards than the next closest player across the whole year, with James Cook sitting at 920.
Taylor became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 to record five hat tricks in a single season, and the thing is, Taylor still has seven games left to play. The last two players to have five hat tricks in a year each won MVP (Tomlinson 2006, Faulk 2000).
The Colts' offense has relied on Taylor all year long, but Taylor gives all the praise to his blockers up front.
"To be named amongst those legends, it means a lot," Taylor said after breaking Edge's record. "I don't take it for granted, but I also understand how those guys got there and how I got there, and it's the guys around you. It's the guys around you that support you, like I mentioned the guys on the edge, also the tight ends, the O-line. It's those guys who put you into that category. I appreciate my teammates so much, and it means a lot."
Taylor has racked up 1,139 yards in 10 games of action, averaging nearly 114 yards per game for the Colts. If he can hold that mark, he would become the third active player to average that many yards in a season, following the footsteps of Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry.
The NFL hasn't had a non-quarterback win MVP since 2012, when Adrian Peterson won with the Minnesota Vikings. There's been plenty of historic seasons since then, but Taylor has a real shot to win MVP in a year where no quarterback is breaking any records.
With the single-season touchdown record at 31, one can imagine Taylor has his eyes set on making history while leading the Colts to victory over the last couple of months of regular-season play.
