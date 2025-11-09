Jonathan Taylor Sets Colts' All-Time Rushing TD Record vs. Falcons
Jonathan Taylor cemented his spot in Indianapolis Colts history with the longest rush of his career.
With an 83-yard touchdown to take the lead in the fourth quarter, Taylor passed Edgerrin James for the most rushing touchdowns in franchise history (65). Taylor followed that up with a touchdown in overtime to send the Colts home from Berlin with a win.
Despite losing the turnover battle and allowing 7 sacks, the Colts stole a win thanks to Taylor's historic performance. The sixth-year back finished with 32 carries for 244 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns while tacking on 42 receiving yards on 3 receptions.
Taylor and the Colts will head into the bye with a much-needed win, as losing two straight before facing the Kansas City Chiefs on the road would have had some strain on player morale.
The Colts kept their offense hot and trusted in their best player to get the job done. Shane Steichen kept his offense out there on multiple fourth-down attempts, and even when they didn't convert, he sent them back out there again.
Taylor now has five hat tricks on the year, meaning he's scored three touchdowns in half of the Colts' games this season. Taylor only needs one more three-touchdown performance to set the NFL record for most in a single season (LaDainian Tomlinson - 6).
Taylor became the first back in the league to hit the 1,000-yard milestone. He's on an MVP pace, and no team has been able to slow him down (except for the Pittsburgh Steelers).
Taylor is averaging 113.9 yards per game this season. That would make him the third active running back to hit that mark (Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry).
While the Colts may have leaned on Taylor with 32 carries in this win, it was his first time going over 25 carries on the year. Indy's offense is dynamic, and with Taylor as a weapon in the ground game, the game can change in an instant.
Realistically, the Colts didn't play well enough to win on most Sundays. Taylor is the reason the Colts stayed ahead, and although the offensive line had a rough day in pass protection, they deserve some credit for their run blocking.
Taylor joined an exclusive group of running backs with his dominant showing. The 26-year-old became the fourth player in history to record 7,000 rushing yards and 70+ touchdowns before age 27, joining Emmitt Smith, Jim Brown, and LaDainian Tomlinson.
Taylor was the clear favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year before the Falcons game, and one can only imagine he's already pulled away with that award.
10 games into 2025 and Taylor is leading the Colts' offense to historic marks. Taylor's legs are a machine that never stop churning out yards, and it's truly amazing to watch.
If he has a few more performances even remotely close to this one, it'd be time to have some conversations about who the real MVP is.