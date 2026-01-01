Colts on SI Predictions for Season Finale vs. Texans

The 2025 season for the Indianapolis Colts has been one of fantastic performances, breakout players, and resurgent careers. However, that was the first half.

The second half has been full of injuries, letdowns, and now, a six-game winning streak with the Colts completely out of sorts and out of playoff hopes for the fifth-straight season.

Now, Indianapolis and quarterback Riley Leonard will get one more shot to get a victory and avoid a seven-game losing streak that would end their campaign with another sad record of 8-9.

With this final AFC South clash on tap for Indy, it's time to see what the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI.com has to say about it.

Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)

"Riley Leonard gets his first NFL start against the best defense in the NFL, and while it's exciting for the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star to get a chance to lead the offense, it's the worst possible team for him to play.

Yes, Indy's defense is one to discuss against names like Nico Collins, C.J. Stroud, and Dalton Schultz, but it's Leonard against Houston's vaunted defense that dominates the analysis.

I can't imagine this will be a great game from Leonard, who already isn't the best passer and has hardly played with the first team this year. Now, he draws a murderer's row of defenders like Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr., Calen Bullock, Jalen Pitre, and Derek Stingley Jr.

It could be worse than my score prediction, but the Colts do have enough talent to not let it get too out of hand. Regardless, I have the squad, yet again, finishing 8-9 with a defeat on the road."

Prediction | Colts 17 - Texans 28

Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)

"With nothing left to play for, it's time for the Colts to get a look at Riley Leonard. It'll be an incredibly tough test for the rookie, but expect Shane Steichen to lean on the run game and quick passing attack to get the ball out of Leonard’s hands and neutralize the pass rush.

The defense is still incredibly banged up, and going up against CJ Stroud and Nico Collins, it could be a long afternoon. Ultimately, the Colts are likely head toward their seventh straight loss and another 8-9 season."

Prediction | Colts 13 - Texans 24

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)

"As Riley Leonard draws one of the league’s toughest defenses for his first career start, this is the type of game outsiders overlook entirely.

Leonard enters with something to prove. This is an audition, and he’ll approach it as such, showing he belongs in the quarterback room behind Daniel Jones next season.

On Sunday, his mobility keeps Indianapolis competitive and extends drives, but a secondary that has struggled against capable passing attacks remains the breaking point.

Leonard keeps the Colts within reach, yet Houston’s air raid finally creates separation."

Prediction | Colts 20 - Texans 28

John Davis (@colts_report)

"The most ridiculous part of this prediction may be that Indianapolis gets to six points. Honestly, the best result for the Colts in this game is to get utterly embarrassed so badly that there isn't any remaining sentiment to keep either Shane Steichen or Chris Ballard.

If the Colts somehow manage to play Houston close then props to them, but I don't see a world where a Riley Leonard led offense gets to double digits, let alone against the best defense in the league. It'll be a fitting ending to an unbelievably disappointing season."

Prediction | Colts 6 - Texans 38

Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)

"The only way to end this disappointing season is with a blowout loss to a divisional opponent. The Colts are starting a rookie against one of the league’s best defenses on the road, so there’s not much one can expect.

If the Colts rest Sauce Gardner, it’ll be a skeleton secondary once again. The Colts have a history of issues against Nico Collins and C.J. Stroud, and since the Texans are still fighting for a division title, they’ll be playing hard.

At the end of the day, Indy has lost six straight while Houston has won eight straight. That’s really all you need to know."

Prediction | Colts 14 - Texans 31

Recommended Articles