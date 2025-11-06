Colts' Pass-Catching Trifecta Among NFL Leaders
The Indianapolis Colts boasts one of the better offenses in football, even with the slight step back in play in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have been dangerous on the ground, but the usage of so many different players in the passing game has been their bread and butter to start the season.
At the halfway point of the season, there have been 23 pass catchers to break the 500 yards receiving mark. The Colts are one of just two teams to have at least two different players in that group and they are the only team to have three players crack that top 23.
Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren, and Alec Pierce are all on pace to crack around 900 yards receiving this season, and the three players are doing it in drastically different ways.
Pittman, as expected, is the target-monster in this offense. He leads the offense in targets and has an impressive 77.6% catch rate on the season. He has already set a new career-high in touchdown receptions, and his versatility across the formation has been key to his success. He can be seen playing the sniffer position, slot wide receiver, and outside as the 'Z' receiver on a majority of his snaps.
Pittman has been his same, productive self this season, and his play has been a steadying force for the Colts' dominant offense.
Speaking of versatility, the rookie tight end Tyler Warren has been on a warpath this season. He leads all rookie tight ends in receiving yards and is second among rookie pass catchers in general in that regard.
He has won as a traditional in-line tight end, but the Colts have been creative with his usage this season. He has taken snaps in the slot, out wide, as the sniffer, and even at fullback in the first half of the year.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Warren may not be the greatest separator in the world, but his ability to find open space and create after the catch in this offense has been a much-needed boost. He is only getting better as the games go on, and Shane Steichen obviously loves the ways that he can use his tight end in the passing game.
The biggest surprise in this trio of pass catchers, though, is Pierce. Pierce enjoyed an impressive breakout in 2024, reaching new career-high numbers across the board. He appears set to build upon those numbers this season, as he's averaging more receiving yards per game while keeping his insane 20+ yards per reception number steady from a year ago.
Pierce established himself as one of the best deep threats in football last season, but he's added new elements to his game in 2025. He has become a legitimate weapon on the outside, and his game has evolved tremendously.
Out of the 23 pass catchers to hit 500 yards receiving this year, Pierce has the fewest targets and receptions on that list. At just 24 receptions at the halfway point, Pierce has the potential to hit even greater heights with more looks in the second half of the year.
The Colts have been on a tear on offense this season, and these three pass catchers have feasted as a result.
Even with the hiccup in week nine, the Colts appear set to finish as one of the best offenses in football in 2025. The diversity of attack in the passing game, led by this impressive three-headed monster, is one of their biggest reasons for success so far this season.