Price Revealed for Potential Colts Trade Target
In just over 24 hours, the NFL trade deadline will pass. The Indianapolis Colts still haven't made any moves for a defender, despite multiple reports claiming they're interested in trading for one.
The Colts are rumored to be interested in any move for a cornerback or pass rusher, which narrows down the trade scope a bit. One name that's popped up repeatedly is Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who had requested a trade from the team this offseason.
Hendrickson requested a trade due to contract disputes, but the two sides agreed to a one-year pay raise that kept him anchored in Cincinnati for the time being. After a slow start to the Bengals' season, some have wondered if the star edge rusher is available.
Trey Hendrickson Trade Update
A day before the deadline, Dianna Russini with The Athletic reported that Hendrickson's price is at least a first-round pick.
"League sources say the Bengals are still asking for a first-round pick in any deal for Trey Hendrickson at this time," Russini wrote on X. "The trade deadline arrives in just over 28 hours, and teams are continuing to call Cincinnati about a number of their players. For now, prices remain high."
Hendrickson was brought to Cincinnati by current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and the two spent four seasons together wrecking quarterbacks. In the last two seasons, Hendrickson recorded 35 total sacks, which is the most in the league over those two years.
Hendrickson earned First-Team All-Pro honors for his play last season and finished in second place in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
In an earlier report from Russini, the Colts were reported to be one of five teams that have called the Bengals in regards to Hendrickson and linebacker Logan Wilson, who requested a trade last week.
The four other teams that have called Cincinnati are the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles. All four of those teams can be considered contenders, and they all want to boost their defense before the postseason.
The Eagles did make a move for Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips on Monday, so it's fair to assume they are out of the Hendrickson sweepstakes.
If the Colts want to win said sweepstakes, they'll have to sacrifice some draft capital. Colts general manager Chris Ballard has traded a first-round pick for a star defender before, doing so in 2020 for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.
Indianapolis has all of its first-round picks, meaning if they really wanted to, they could secure Hendrickson for a steep price. After the Bengals' second consecutive loss to the Chicago Bears, it's fair to assume that they may be more interested in trading key assets than they were a couple of weeks ago.
Cincinnati is holding out hope that Joe Burrow will return late in the season from toe surgery, but with every loss they suffer, it seems less likely that Burrow will come back.
The Colts only have a few hours to determine if they want to make a deadline splash, but considering Ballard's history, I'd say there's a slim chance anything happens.