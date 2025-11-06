Reggie Wayne Made Blunt Statement After Colts Traded AD Mitchell
In April 2024, the Indianapolis Colts selected wide receiver Adonai Mitchell out of Texas with their second-round pick. Jump ahead 19 months, and Mitchell isn't even on the team.
The Colts dealt Mitchell, along with two first-round picks, to the New York Jets in exchange for two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. Days after the trade, Colts legend and wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne spoke about Mitchell's absence.
"It sucks," Wayne bluntly said. "I think everybody knows how much I respect AD and his game, but that's the way the business goes. One day you're 7-2, the next day you're 1-7, I guess."
Mitchell spent a season and a half in Indianapolis trying to break into the Colts' receiving corps. Unfortunately, he never got a real chance to shine.
The 23-year-old exits Indy with 32 receptions on 71 targets for 464 yards and zero touchdowns in 25 games played (8 starts). In his one start this season, Mitchell was inches away from his first NFL touchdown, but he dropped the ball as he was crossing the goal line, costing the Colts six points and possibly the game.
When asked about why it didn't work out with Mitchell, Wayne kept it simple: "I don't know."
"That's a big question," Wayne said. "I don't know man, it just didn't work out, I guess. I wouldn't say it didn't work out; his time was up, I guess. It's not my call... I talked to him before he left, I talked to him last night. He's in good spirits. I think AD will do well over there. I think it'll be an opportunity for him to get some reps. I think that's what he needed."
After Mitchell's disastrous fumble against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, the second-year receiver was rarely featured in Shane Steichen's offense. Over the past five weeks, Mitchell played only 24 snaps, hauling in two catches for 15 yards.
With Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and now Tyler Warren all ahead of him in the pecking order, it was hard to fit Mitchell into the offensive game plan. In New York, there's less competition, setting him up to be the WR2 in the offense.
Wayne was later asked about Pierce's development, and he mentioned something that stood out: When a receiver hits that two-and-a-half, three-year mark, that's when they start reaching their potential. Mitchell never got that opportunity with the Colts.
"[AD Mitchell] didn't get [that chance]," Wayne said. "Sometimes... I guess when that phone call comes, and it's something that you can't resist, you gotta hit the button. But I think AD was on track. It kinda sucks in his place because he backed up Alec, and Alec is playing so well, what are you gonna do?"
Pierce had his first 100-yard game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, but the fourth-year receiver has yet to get in the end zone.
With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, chatter has spread about whether the Colts plan to extend him. After trading away Mitchell, it's hard to see any world where the Colts don't give him a lucrative offer for the near future.
The Colts will hope that trading Mitchell doesn't come back to bite them. If the young receiver gets hot, it'll be tough to see him succeed from afar.