Colts Reportedly Want Defensive Trade with Bengals
It's been reported by NFL insider Dianna Russini that the Indianapolis Colts are among several teams that have called to inquire about a possible trade with the Cincinnati Bengals for edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and linebacker Logan Wilson.
This makes perfect sense given the Colts have former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who coached Hendrickson and Wilson plenty during his days in the AFC North.
Either or both talents would immediately elevate the ceiling of Anarumo's defense with the Colts. Starting with Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks last year.
Trey Hendrickson
Hendrickson played under Anarumo during the best seasons he has ever had. From 2021-2024, Hendrickson earned four Pro Bowls, a First-Team All-Pro and logged an impressive 57.0 sacks.
The 2023 and 2024 campaigns were the best stretch for Hendrickson, as the former third-rounder put up 35.0 sacks (17.5 in each year), 89 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, and 61 quarterback hits.
So far this year, Hendrickson hasn't been the supernova that he was in 2023 and 2024, but he still has solid numbers of 4.0 sacks, 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits.
The Bengals will likely try to leverage a good haul if a trade does go down for Hendrickson, but since his play has declined from recent seasons and he's 30 years old, Cincinnati won't be fleecing anyone who hypothetically executes this deal.
Logan Wilson
Anarumo had even more time coaching linebacker Wilson than he did Hendrickson. Wilson has been with the Bengals since 2020 and has provided consistent reliability.
Wilson had a good four-year stretch (2021-2024) where he put up four-straight 100-plus tackle seasons, logged 4.5 sacks, six fumbles forced, nine interceptions, 18 pass breakups, and 15 tackles for loss.
The Colts have good talent in the linebacking corps in veteran Zaire Franklin and former Bengals defender, Germaine Pratt, but neither is reliable in pass coverage. This area is where a name like Wilson would be welcomed.
Wilson will be easier to execute a trade for since he's not a top-tier talent. Just like Hendrickson, a deal for Wilson would make perfect sense since Anarumo pulled the best football out of him during his time coaching Cincy's stop troops.
The Bottom Line
Both Hendrickson and Wilson are great gets if the Colts can somehow pull off a trade for one, or both, defensive difference-makers.
The Colts can use more help to generate consistent pass-rush and pressure on opposing quarterbacks in the defensive trenches, but can also use more linebacker help, especially in coverage.
It's worth keeping an eye out for Indianapolis to make a key move. It's standard practice to inquire about players that possess the talent of Hendrickson and Wilson, but getting the deal done is far harder in the middle of the season.
The trade deadline looms and will conclude after 4 pm EST on Tuesday, November 4th. Indianapolis is suddenly a team that can win it all, so making a trade to bolster the defense at the perfect time would be a great move for Chris Ballard.
We'll see if Anarumo can reunite with yet another defender he's coached.