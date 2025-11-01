Colts Starting Cornerback Returning for Steelers Matchup
Just in time for the Pittsburgh Steelers clash, the Indianapolis Colts have activated cornerback Jaylon Jones from injured reserve after the starter sustained a hamstring setback in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.
Indy also signed cornerback Cameron Mitchell to the 53-man roster, as well as elevated defensive end Durell Nchami and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the active roster.
Lastly, the Colts waived linebacker Chad Muma and safety Trey Washington.
While the Colts made several roster adjustments, the focus here is solely on the likely return of starting cornerback Jones, which the Indianapolis defense desperately needed.
While star cornerback Charvarius Ward recovers from a concussion that landed him on injured reserve, names like Mekhi Blackmon, Chris Lammons, and Johnathan Edwards filled in. Lammons did well in place of Kenny Moore II while he was out with an Achilles injury, but the former Pro Bowler is now back in the starting fray.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Jones likely won't be an outright starter once Ward returns, but he will probably take over where the undrafted rookie Edwards was playing in his absence against the Steelers.
Jones hasn't put up anything this season as of yet, but the best way to reference how well he can play is to lay out his 2024 campaign.
Last season, Jones started all 17 games and recorded career highs in interceptions (two), pass breakups (12), fumbles forced (one), tackles (100), and tackles for loss (three). Jones isn't a burner at corner, but is strong, physical, and relentless off the snap with opposing wide receivers.
If Jones gets the playing time that's assumed to see tomorrow, he'll see some of the athletic monster, D.K. Metcalf. The former Seattle Seahawk and two-time Pro Bowler is an explosive play waiting to happen, and QB Aaron Rodgers has made him a go-to target.
Through seven games, Metcalf has caught 27 passes for an explosive 461 receiving yards, five TDs, and a current career-high of 17.1 yards per reception. Needless to say, whether it's Jones or Blackmon, Metcalf is likely a mismatch for any Colts cornerback that's healthy for this game.
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo must be happy to get help for his cornerback room. While the veteran defensive coach has done great with limited talent in the secondary, he'll need everything he can get to stop the combo of Rodgers and Metcalf tomorrow at Acrisure Stadium.