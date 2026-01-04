The Indianapolis Colts are out of playoff contention, making their Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans their final game of the year. Because of that, Colts head coach Shane Steichen decided to start sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard instead of Philip Rivers.

With nothing to lose, Leonard decided to make a statement on the Colts' first drive of the game. The Notre Dame product uncorked a gorgeous deep ball to wide receiver Alec Pierce, who jogged into the end zone for Leonard's first touchdown pass of his career.

AP DOWN THERE SOMEWHERE ‼️



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/1ZipwlK8r7 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 4, 2026

Leonard threw two touchdown passes that were called back in his first real action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. One of those was to Alec Pierce, who has been a favorite target of all Colts quarterbacks.

Pierce is the team's leading receiver, and it looks like he'll finish the year with that title after tacking on 66 yards in one play. The fourth-year receiver is on the final year of his contract, but the two sides are focused on finishing the season before having any negotiations.

Pierce made it so that he had an opportunity prove his price tag. He's done exactly that.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

The Colts have a few key starters set to hit the open market, including quarterback Daniel Jones. Most insiders presume that Jones will be brought back by the Colts' front office, who are expected to be safe from the chopping block.

Pierce and Jones had a strong connection, and the two connecting for chunk plays was a huge part of the Colts' early offensive success. A historic start faded quickly, but that same start is exactly why it shouldn't be surprising if general manager Chris Ballard ends up keeping his job.

Bringing back Jones and Pierce would be the logical choice. Jones' injury recovery could be extremely tricky, but maybe Leonard is proving that he's a viable backup option if all goes wrong.

The Texans' defense is one of the best groups in the league. They allow the fewest points and yards per game, but they're missing star corner Kamari Lassiter.

Lassiter's absence could be a major reason for that early lapse in coverage. Pierce was wide open down the left seam thanks to a rare mistake from Houston's elite secondary.

If the Colts win, the Jacksonville Jaguars will win the AFC South. A few more touchdowns could help the Colts play spoiler and end this season the right way.

Recommended Articles