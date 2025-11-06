Colts Rule Out Key Defensive Starter Ahead of Falcons Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts are flying to Europe to take on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's first-ever game hosted in Berlin, Germany, this weekend.
The Colts played in Frankfurt, Germany, against the New England Patriots two years ago and are slowly becoming the Deutsch team.
The Colts had five players sit out of Thursday's practice and named one key defender as out for this weekend's game.
Colts' Injury Report
- DT DeForest Buckner (Neck) - DNP, Out
- DE Samson Ebukam (Knee) - DNP
- WR Anthony Gould (Knee) - DNP
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Groin) - DNP
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - DNP
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - Full
- G Matt Goncalves (Personal) - Full
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. (Glute) - Full
- CB Sauce Gardner (Concussion) - Full
Buckner, a team captain and one of the league's best defensive tackles, will miss Sunday morning's action against the Falcons. It'll be his sixth missed game in the past two seasons after going three years in a row without missing a game from 2021 to 2023.
Ebukam and Lewis both suffered their injuries against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, with Ebukam's recovery time being reported as "week-to-week". At the same time, Lewis is supposedly "day-to-day".
Both edge rushers have missed Indy's last two games, and their non-participation in the first two days of practice isn't a great indicator that they'll be healthy by Sunday. Lewis was questionable for last week's game, so there's still a chance that he could play in Week 10.
Gould, the team's main kick and punt returner, sat out against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His replacement, Josh Downs, made contact with a punt but couldn't recover it, which set the Steelers up nicely inside the 10-yard line. He sat out of Thursday's practice.
Stewart rested, which has been the norm for veteran defenders this year.
Moore, Goncalves, and Pittman all made a full return to the practice field. Moore is still recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered in Week 3, but Pittman's injury was new.
Gardner, who the team traded for on Tuesday, cleared concussion protocol. He is expected to make his Colts debut against Atlanta on Sunday.
Falcons' Injury Report
- DE Leonard Floyd (hamstring) - DNP, Out
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle) - DNP, Out
- OL Storm Norton (foot) - DNP, Out
- S Jessie Bates III (knee) - LP
- CB Mike Hughes (neck) - LP
- ILB JD Bertrand (knee) - LP
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot) - LP
- DL LaCale London (shoulder) - LP
- DL Zach Harrison (knee) - LP
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) - Full
- WR Casey Washington (back) - Full
Bergeron, the starting left guard, will be out for Sunday's game against Indy. The expectation is for Kyle Hinton to fill his shoes, per Tori McElhaney.
Floyd went down against the New England Patriots last week and will not make the trip the Berlin. The veteran edge rusher has 1.5 sacks on the season.
Lindstrom, Harrison, and Bowman all made progress in their injury recoveries and will travel with the team to Berlin after practicing on Thursday.