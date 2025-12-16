The NFL world is still buzzing after new (and former) Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers unretired to make his first start in the league since 2021.

Despite losing a close battle to the ferocious Seattle Seahawks defense, Shane Steichen has already announced the future Hall of Famer will start against the San Francisco 49ers this coming Monday on Primetime.

Even in defeat, Rivers overshot expectations for what he was supposed to do on Sunday, and Steven Ruiz of The Ringer labels Rivers a winner despite not obtaining the massive upset.

"The grandpa actually did it. The 44-year-old high school coach who hasn’t played since the 2020 season finished an entire game against one of the league’s most terrifying defenses and managed to make it through without embarrassing himself.

This man nearly knocked off the 11-3 Seahawks on the road a few days after ending his retirement!"

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

-Deuteronomy 31:6 pic.twitter.com/F3jTymKHoq — Philip Rivers (@Rivers_17_HOF) December 14, 2025

Rivers was walking into a hornet's nest when Indianapolis made the trip to Lumen Field to face the now 11-3 Seahawks.

While Seattle boasts an impressive offense led by quarterback Sam Darnold and superstar wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the defense has monsters all over.

The immediate concern was the pass-rush, and with good reason. Names like Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, and Dexter Lawrence resided in the trenches.

With Rivers never being a mobile quarterback, this immediately raised a possible red flag if the Colts couldn't protect the statue-like passer.

Seattle also boasts great second and third-level talents like linebacker Ernest Jones IV, safety Nick Emmanwori, and cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Given that Rivers was tossed in without much time to readjust to playing in the NFL, this had the makings of a horrific outcome.

Instead, the one now known as 'Grandpa Phil' played smart and efficiently.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) stands over center during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

If one were to look at Rivers' numbers without knowing his story, they'd be wildly unimpressed.

Rivers finished 18/27 passing (66.7 completion percentage) for 120 passing yards, one touchdown, and a pick on the final throw of the game.

The only touchdown of the game came when Rivers connected with Josh Downs on a shallow crosser to put the Colts up 13-3 at the time.

PHILIP RIVERS TO JOSH DOWNS TUDDY.



📺 CBS | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/6fF358D6ih — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 14, 2025

Rivers stared one of the most potent defenses in the face and almost won against a Super Bowl contender.

Not to mention, Lumen Field is a hostile place to play, with the crowd reaching such massive levels of noise that offenses often can't hear anything on the field.

Despite the odds being of mountainous proportions, Rivers still delivered, and far better than expected.

Now, Rivers will have extra time to prepare before Indianapolis defends Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 16 from the 49ers. It won't be easy, as San Francisco has won their last four.

Expect Indianapolis to continue leaning heavily on the ground attack, with Jonathan Taylor handling a large workload to give this offense the best chance at success.

Rivers' mind at the line of scrimmage almost makes up for his lack of arm strength in year 44. If he can put Steichen's offense in the perfect spots, perhaps he'll turn away the 49ers on Monday night in front of the football world.

Philip Rivers coming back at 44 years old wasn’t irresponsible or incompetent. It was INSPIRATIONAL.



You LOVE to see it. pic.twitter.com/N8710ki641 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 16, 2025

