The Indianapolis Colts are nearing the end of their 2025 season, with growing pressure to win. It won't get easier when they host the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 16.

Philip Rivers nearly toppled the incredible Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, losing 18-16 in a game that was a field goal kickers' delight. Even though it was wildly entertaining, it sent the Colts to an 8-6 record.

After spending most of the season in the Super Bowl conversation, the Colts are clinging to the slimmest of hopes for a playoff spot.

With a massive cross-conference collision on tap, it's time to review the final injury reports for Week 16.

Colts' Injury Report

As expected, Gardner won't suit up on Monday night due to his lingering calf issue. This will put more pressure on the likes of Kenny Moore II, Mekhi Blackmon, and Jaylon Jones in the corner room.

Wide receiver Anthony Gould also won't make the game, meaning that Coleman Owen will likely get another opportunity as the kick/punt returner for the Colts.

Anthony Richardson Sr. remains on Injured Reserve but did return to practice for the first week after sitting out to recover from a fractured orbital bone.

As for safety Daniel Scott, he had a solid week of practice, appearing fully for all days, but will stay on the sideline for another week.

Steichen on the week of practice for Anthony Richardson Sr. https://t.co/89TNgLuwjA pic.twitter.com/AMuO380NE9 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) December 20, 2025

The biggest update of the entire injury report is the full week of practice from the superstar defensive tackle, DeForest Buckner.

The Colts have desperately missed Buckner, especially over the last two weeks. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks, Indy mustered just one sack and five QB hits.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buckner has still put up excellent numbers despite only playing in nine total games. Buckner has 4.0 sacks (tied for second on the team - Kwity Paye), nine tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and 42 total tackles.

Buckner has also applied fantastic pressure to opposing quarterbacks, resting at 33. He'll be critical to Indy making 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy as uncomfortable as possible on primetime.

The Colts' defense will have its hands full with running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, and tight end George Kittle. But if Buckner can return, it will greatly boost Lou Anarumo's scheme.

As for the offense, it's all about what Rivers can do after being limited in capabilities last week. Also, Jonathan Taylor will be leaned upon yet again to propel this offense to victory.

The Colts will do whatever is possible to avoid a fifth-straight loss. If they ultimately can't defend Lucas Oil Stadium from San Francisco, it will put them at 8-7 with nearly no chance at the playoffs.

