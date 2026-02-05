The Indianapolis Colts didn't just hit a home run when they drafted tight end Tyler Warren, but rather a grand slam.

Warren changed the position for Indianapolis after a grossly underwhelming 2024 for the entire group, even earning a Pro Bowl nod in his first professional campaign.

But it doesn't stop there for Warren, as Sports Illustrated's Nick Raducanu named the 2024 Mackey Award winner to his 2025 All-Rookie Fantasy team.

Here's what Raducanu had to say about the dynamic rookie talent.

"Our tight end award could have gone to a few different players, but Tyler Warren was Mr. Consistency all year and finished as TE4 in PPR leagues with 76 receptions for 817 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

While he probably had a shot at 1,000 receiving yards if Daniel Jones didn't get hurt, fantasy owners can't be too disappointed with Warren's output in 2025."

To earn this honor, Warren had to beat out Colston Loveland (Chicago Bears), Harold Fannin Jr. (Cleveland Browns), and Oronde Gadsden (Los Angeles Chargers).

Below are Warren's numbers through 17 games compared to Loveland, Fannin, and Gadsden's.

Tyler Warren (17 games) | 76 receptions, 817 receiving yards, 5 all-purpose TDs (four receiving)

Colston Loveland (16 games) | 58 catches, 713 receiving yards, 6 receiving TDs

Harold Fannin Jr. (16 games) | 72 catches, 731 receiving yards, 7 all-purpose TDs (six receiving)

Oronde Gadsden (15 games) | 49 catches, 664 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

Seeing how impressive each of the other three tight ends were in their debut year, it paints a brighter picture of how consistent and reliable Warren was for the Colts.

When it came to fantasy, it didn't matter whether managers took him in a yearly or dynasty league; he was still productive enough to help anyone thrive in the playoffs.

However, his long-term impact and benefit can be felt more through dynasty as he continues to grow as one of the best in the NFL at his position.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs after the catch against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Warren was featured as far more than just a route-running technician at tight end. He was also used as a full back, an effective blocker when placed in-line, and a slot receiver (251 snaps).

It's also important to note Warren's 76 catches, as that metric helped him set the Indianapolis single-season record for most receptions by a rookie. This was previously set by wide receiver Josh Downs in 2023 with 68.

Warren's future is ridiculously bright with Indianapolis, especially if the Colts re-sign quarterback Daniel Jones for the 2026 season and beyond.

Seeing how well Jones meshed with Warren, and how versatile he looked in Shane Steichen's innovative offense, this would be the best case scenario for an even better sophomore campaign from the former Nittany Lion.

Fantasy managers of every variety in all types of leagues must have Warren on their radar. If he was able to put together this type of performance in his rookie year, it's hard telling how much his star can rise in campaign number two.

Tyler Warren at the Pro Bowl. Get used to seeing it.pic.twitter.com/67b7k6j7B0 — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) February 1, 2026

