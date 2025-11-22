Three Bold Predictions That Could Lead to a Colts Win vs. Chiefs
In their first game back from the bye, the Indianapolis Colts will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with an opportunity to move to 9-2 on the year.
The Chiefs are in the midst of a two-game losing streak that's brought them back to .500 on the season. If they lose on Sunday, they'll be at serious risk of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Colts-Chiefs might be the most anticipated matchup of Week 12. Here are three bold predictions that could lead to a Colts victory on Sunday afternoon.
1. Patrick Mahomes Throws 2+ Interceptions
In 10 games played this season, the Colts have forced three different quarterbacks to throw two interceptions. Mahomes has only done that once this season, but he's had three straight games with an interception entering Sunday.
With Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner covering both sides of the field, the Colts' secondary will be at its peak. Both players are more than capable of shutting down opposing receivers, and when you add in Kenny Moore II, Nick Cross, and Cam Bynum, the defense gets even better.
The Colts are the only team to force a turnover in every game played this year. It'll be imperative to keep that streak alive in Arrowhead to keep Mahomes off the field.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
2. Jonathan Taylor Rushes for 100+ Yards and 2 Touchdowns
Any stat line you invent for Jonathan Taylor isn't even a bold prediction anymore. I could say 200 yards and 4 touchdowns, and that'd still be in play.
Taylor leads the league in rushing yards and total touchdowns in a season reminiscent of LaDainian Tomlinson's incredible 2006 campaign. With fresh legs after a week of rest, Taylor should be ready to run over the Chiefs' front seven.
The Colts' offensive line hasn't been at its best over the past two games, but the bye week should help Tony Sparano Jr. have his men back in order against Kansas City.
If they can create any sort of running lane for Taylor, he'll find it. If he finds it, there's a good chance he's gone.
3. Josh Downs Clears 70+ Yards
If Josh Downs reaches the 70-yard mark, it'll be the first time he's done it this season. When you look at the guys who have reached that number against the Chiefs this season, you'll see Ladd McConkey and Zay Flowers, who are two smaller, slot-type receivers.
Downs is coming off a silent performance against the Atlanta Falcons, where he posted one reception for three yards. He had six catches for a season-high 57 yards the game before that.
Teams have been pressuring Daniel Jones recently, which leads me to believe that he'll try to get the ball out quickly to receivers with good separation. That's where Downs steps in.
Downs has quick feet out of the slot, making himself an easy option for Jones to throw to. If he can have a season-best game against the Chiefs, the Colts won't be so one-dimensional, and it may lead to better offensive success.