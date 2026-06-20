The Indianapolis Colts have a massive blemish they'd like to get rid of as they enter the 2026 season: a playoff drought that has lasted five years.

Last year looked to be the season to end this, but after starting 8-2 with Daniel Jones under center, the wheels exploded on the car to end a brutal 8-9 while riding a seven-game losing streak.

However, Jeremy Bergman at NFL.com believes there is reason to be optimistic, placing Indianapolis as one of seven teams to break their playoff drought in 2026.

While Bergman provides numbers and optimism, he ends Indy's entry with a reality that has been the case with Shane Steichen leading the charge for three years:

"As with the first three seasons of the Shane Steichen era, there is always the possibility that the Colts once again won't get over the hump."

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen speaks withwide receiver Deion Burks (80) during the team’s veteran minicamp Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's fair that Bergman says there's a possibility that Indy still doesn't make the playoffs with Steichen as the head coach.

Steichen has about as boring a record as an NFL head coach can have through three years with Indianapolis, resting at 25-26. He finished 8-9 in 2023 and 2025, and 9-8 in 2024.

When any NFL team struggles, the coach must take the blame as the undisputed leader. However, as with Frank Reich before him, Steichen has had absolutely no consistency at the QB position.

When any coach has this type of constant change under center, success is nearly unattainable.

To get a real look at just how bad it's been, below are the QBs who have played, by year, since Steichen took over in 2023.

2023: Anthony Richardson Sr., Gardner Minshew

2024: Anthony Richardson Sr., Joe Flacco

2025: Daniel Jones, Philip Rivers, Riley Leonard

Steichen is a QB-centric coach, so his offense needs consistency under center, and he's had an average of two different signal-callers every season. In short, that's brutal to deal with.

This is exactly why everything rides on the health and Achilles recovery of Jones for the 2026 season.

There was immense skepticism when Jones was named the starter last year over Anthony Richardson Sr., but he quickly put that to rest.

While things started to taper off for Jones after fracturing his leg, he still put up the most efficient play and numbers we've ever seen from him; definitely better than anything he did with the New York Giants.

In 13 games, Jones put up 3,101 passing yards, 164 rushing yards, and 24 all-purpose touchdowns, with 19 coming through the air.

If Jones can return to 100 percent and replicate his MVP-caliber efficiency in 2026, then Steichen can claim fame to being the coach that led Indianapolis back to the postseason.

That's a requirement this season, because if Indianapolis can't get through the regular season with a playoff berth, it's over for many people in this organization, Steichen included.

Indianapolis may have lost long-time wideout Michael Pittman Jr., but they still possess a bruising offensive line, Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren, Alec Pierce, and an offense capable of decimating defenses.

As for Lou Anarumo's side of things, Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward, Cam Bynum, DeForest Buckner, and Laiatu Latu can get the job done, as well.

It will take a team effort and sustained health from Jones to finally overcome this five-year drought. Otherwise, things will look a lot different for Indianapolis when the season concludes.

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