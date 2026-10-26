Shane Steichen Doubles Down on Daniel Jones Despite Poor Results

The Indianapolis Colts have lost three straight games, fallen to 2-5, and watched their season spiral out of control. Yet head coach Shane Steichen apparently has no interest in reconsidering his quarterback situation.

Following Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Steichen reaffirmed his confidence in Daniel Jones, saying he has a “ton of faith” in the veteran quarterback.

At this point, that faith is unjustifiable. Jones has struggled all year and is a shell of the player the Colts had for 10 games a season ago.

Jones has thrown just four touchdowns to seven interceptions through seven games this season. Sunday's performance was another low point: he finished with 108 passing yards, no touchdowns, and an interception on the Colts' final drive.

The contrast with last season is stark. In 13 starts in 2025, Jones threw for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions while completing 68% of his passes, giving the Colts a reason to believe he could be their answer at quarterback.

The current version of Jones has done little to warrant Steichen’s dogged commitment.

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) practices before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite those struggles, Steichen is digging his heels in, determined to do anything but entertain the possibility of benching Jones. When asked after Sunday's loss whether he had considered a quarterback change, Steichen said he had not, reiterating his confidence in the veteran.

Here’s the problem. Everyone can see that Jones isn’t producing the results necessary. That is, everyone but Steichen.

Steichen’s response is difficult to defend. Coaches should stand behind their players, but that support cannot come at the expense of making necessary decisions. Jones has had seven games to affirm last year wasn't a fluke, but he's done next to nothing to inspire confidence.

At 2-5, the Colts have reached a point where continuing to roll Jones out there with the starters week in and week out borders on malpractice.

Oct 2, 2026; Ware, United Kingdom; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen (right) talks with quarterback Daniel Jones (17) during practice at Hanbury Manor. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bigger question is what Steichen's refusal to consider a change says about Anthony Richardson. If Jones' struggles haven't been enough to prompt a serious evaluation of the alternatives, it raises questions about how the coaching staff views the former fourth overall pick and whether he has any realistic path back into the starting lineup.

Richardson hasn't exactly made his own case easier .

In addition to swinging and missing at his first chance as the starter, Richardson’s recent marijuana-related charge and subsequent comments expressing no regret have added another complication to an already uncertain situation.

Still, those issues shouldn't eliminate the possibility of giving him another chance. If Steichen no longer believes Richardson can be a viable option, the organization needs to confront that reality. If he does, it's difficult to understand why the Colts wouldn't at least explore a change with their season slipping away.

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) takes the field to face the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richardson doesn't need to be the long-term answer to justify giving him another opportunity. With the season slipping away, there is little to no downside to finding out whether he can offer something Jones hasn't.

Even if Richardson fails to capitalize, Indianapolis would have a clearer picture of its quarterback situation heading into the offseason.

Ultimately, Steichen's unwavering support for Jones says as much about the coach as it does the quarterback. At 2-5, Steichen has every reason to reevaluate his approach. Instead, he appears determined to stick with his guy regardless of the results.

If Steichen is going down with the ship, he's making it clear that he'll do so on his own terms.