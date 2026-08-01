Takeaways From Colts Camp Day 4: Daniel Jones Boasts Impressive Day

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their fourth practice of training camp on Saturday. The weather forced the Colts to practice indoors for the first time, where we were treated to a great day from QB1.

Here are the top takeaways from Saturday's practice at Grand Park Sports Campus.

Team

Indianapolis Colts safety Hunter Wohler (30) participates in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

– The following players did not participate: WR Alec Pierce (ankle), DT Derrick Nnadi, and CB Cameron Mitchell. RB Jonathan Taylor, DT Grover Stewart, TE Mo Alie-Cox, and CB Charvarius Ward Sr. all returned to practice after their veteran rest days on Friday. LB Akeem Davis-Gaither also returned to practice after missing the last two days with an illness.

– Ashton Dulin briefly left practice with a couple of trainers, one of whom took away his helmet. But after a few minutes, Dulin returned to the field and was given his helmet back. With Indy's wide receiver room already thin, they cannot afford to lose Dulin.

– Hunter Wohler was seen being stretched out on the sideline early in practice and did not return. The Colts did not share any injury information after practice, but the situation with Wohler will be one to monitor. Wohler is currently in a battle with rookie A.J. Haulcy for the starting strong safety spot.

Offense

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) participates in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

– The starting offense for the Colts on Saturday was as follows: QB Daniel Jones, RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Josh Downs, WR Ashton Dulin, WR Laquon Treadwell, TE Tyler Warren, LT Bernhard Raimann, LG Quenton Nelson, C Tanor Bortolini, RG Matt Goncalves, RT Jalen Travis.

– With the Colts focusing on red zone work for the majority of practice, Jones put together his best day of training camp. He finished the day 12-of-15 (80%) passing with three touchdowns to Downs, Warren, and Treadwell in 11-on-11 work. The quarterback got the ball out of his hands quickly and accurately to his receivers and marched it right down the field when the Colts were backed up to their own end zone.

Jones continues to show no ill effects from the Achilles injury he suffered in December. He took off a couple of times and picked up yards on the ground, continuing to show off his mobility. Jones looked every bit the quarterback that led Indy to an 8-2 start last year, a great sign for the Colts.

– The other quarterbacks did not fare as well on Saturday. Riley Leonard got most of the second-team reps, going 4-of-8 (50%) with a rushing touchdown. Leonard did produce the highlight play of practice when he launched a bomb to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 50-yard gain. Meanwhile, Anthony Richardson Sr. was only 1-of-4 (25%) on the day and struggled to find open receivers. The gap between Jones and the rest of the quarterbacks remains obvious.

– Downs was the favorite target of Jones throughout practice, catching four passes and a touchdown. Downs' crisp route running was on full display, as he was easily the best receiver at getting open on the day. The Colts have talked about Downs receiving a bigger role in the offense this year, and he looks to be relishing the opportunity.

– The backup running back competition is heating up as DJ Giddens and Seth McGowan both had explosive runs. Giddens bounced a run outside and turned the corner for a touchdown. McGowan showed off his shiftiness between the tackles and broke free for a touchdown of his own. With the Colts looking to keep Taylor fresh throughout the season, it's good to see a solid day from both backs.

Defense

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) stretches Thursday, July 30, 2026, during the second practice of Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

– The starting defense for the Colts on Saturday was as follows: DE Laiatu Latu, DT DeForest Buckner, DT Grover Stewart, DE Arden Key, LB CJ Allen, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, CB Sauce Gardner, CB Charvarius Ward Sr., CB Justin Walley, S Cam Bynum, S A.J. Haulcy.

– The Colts increased Buckner's reps in 11-on-11 work again today after the former All-Pro returned to team work on Friday. The Colts are taking things slow with Buckner as he returns from neck surgery. Buckner has progressed well throughout the first week of camp, which is massive for the Colts' defense.

– As Buckner returns to action, the extra reps have gone to Colby Wooden. Wooden made a nice play to get through the gap and stuff Giddens for a loss. Expect Wooden to play a big role on the defensive line this season as the Colts look to keep Buckner and Stewart fresh throughout the season.

– The Colts' secondary has made plays throughout the first week of practice, and that trend continued on Saturday. Sauce Gardner's length has been a problem for the Colts' wide receivers, as he had another great PBU on a pass intended for Downs. Gardner has hardly allowed a catch through four practices, eliminating his assignment on most plays.

– Justin Walley continued his impressive camp as well, breaking up a pass intended for Dulin that would have resulted in a touchdown. The ACL issue looks to be a thing of the past for Walley, and coaches are extremely high on what he can do this fall. The way Indy's starting cornerback trio has performed in camp has been very encouraging.

Special Teams

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) participates in a drill on day one of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

– The Colts rotated a plethora of guys at the gunner as they practiced punt coverage. CB Jonathan Edwards and CB Jaylon Jones received the first reps, followed by CB Mehki Blackmon, CB Cam Taylor-Brit, WR Ben Nikkel, WR Eli Pancol, CB Robert Carter Jr., S Austin Brown, WR Coleman Owen, and WR Sahmir Hagans.

– Dulin did not receive any reps at gunner, a spot he has been one of the best in the NFL for years. With Dulin leading the WR3 competition, the Colts are preparing for his role on special teams to diminish.

– The following players took reps as the personal protector on punt coverage: S Jonathan Owens, S Hunter Wohler, and S Daniel Scott.

– The Colts also practiced kick returns. The returners were WR Ashton Dulin, RB DJ Giddens, WR Coleman Owen, RB Seth McGowan, WR Deion Burks, CB Robert Carter Jr., WR Raylen Sharpe, and CB Mehki Blackmon.

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