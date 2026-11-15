The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Colts’ Fortunate Win Over the Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts got back in the win column on Sunday with a 24-22 win over the one-win Miami Dolphins, but it wasn't a convincing performance.

The Colts found a way to get the job done, though there were plenty of reasons to be encouraged, concerned and downright frustrated with what unfolded against Miami. Here's a closer look at the good, the bad and the ugly from the Colts' most recent outing.

The Good

Running Game

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) hands the ball off to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was anything for the Colts offense to be excited about, it’s their run game. Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan teamed up to rush for 160 yards and a touchdown between them.

Beyond what the stats say, both McGowan and Taylor ripped off several long runs to move the sticks and keep the Colts’ offense on the field. McGowan especially came in clutch, picking up the yardage needed at the end of the game to ice it and give the Colts their first win on US soil since September.

On a day where the passing game was close to inept, having a dominant ground game to lean into certainly played a massive role in the Colts returning to winning ways.

Justin Walley

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) makes a catch past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was itching to get Justin Walley back on the field after missing the last two games with an injury, and his performance against Miami showed exactly why the Colts view Walley as such an important player for them.

Back in his slot cornerback role, Walley finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a sack-fumble which resulted in a defensive touchdown for Indianapolis, the highlight of the day for the Colts.

In addition to strong coverage and the splash play on a nickel blitz, Walley made some strong tackles flying up the field in run defense. His energy and execution helped fuel a very respectable defensive performance.

Young Defenders

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) knocks down a pass Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, by Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Walley wasn’t the only young defensive player to make an impact.

CJ Allen put together his third excellent game in a row, setting the tone with his physicality in the run game and nearly coming away with two interceptions in pass coverage while also recording a sack. Bryce Boettcher, the Colts’ other rookie linebacker, also flew around the field, finishing with seven tackles.

CJ ALLEN INCOMING



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/7wGDIa7aCO — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 15, 2026

On the back end, AJ Haulcy flashed some of his potential with some solid work in coverage. Up front, Jaylahn Tuimoloau continued his fine stretch of play, getting after the quarterback and coming up with a huge batted pass late in the game.

It’s becoming more and more clear every week that the Colts may not be super competitive in the near future, but they do have a plethora of exciting pieces to develop and build around moving forward.

The Bad

Tyler Warren

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren’s sophomore slump continued on Sunday. Even though the Dolphins have had trouble defending the tight end in the passing game this season, Warren was silenced.

Miami held Warren to just two catches for only a yard. Warren finished with more rushing yards than receiving due to a three-yard carry in the first half to move the chains.

The Colts were certainly hoping to see more out of their tight end, especially with the team trading away their most reliable wide receivers earlier in the week. But Warren didn’t answer the call.

Penalties

The Colts finished with a season-high 13 penalties for 83 yards, their most fouls in a game under head coach Shane Steichen. Those numbers are staggering, and it’s honestly somewhat surprising that Indianapolis managed to sneak away with a win.

One unit in particular wasn’t more susceptible than the others.

Injuries on the offensive line, combined with a brand new bunch of receivers, made it difficult for the offense to remain in sync. Defensively, pass interference and defensive holding penalties extended Dolphin drives far too frequently. Even special teams lacked discipline, as block-in-the-back fouls negated excellent returns.

Without question, the Colts will have no chance of turning their season around down the stretch if they continue to shoot themselves in the foot.

Shane Steichen

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, after losing a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Colts ultimately did get the win, which is most important, head coach Shane Steichen deserves plenty of criticism for how the game played out.

As Steichen says on a regular basis, it’s his responsibility to get the team ready to go win a football game. The penalties, lack of a cohesive passing game and poor execution to see the game out late against a one-win team whose starting quarterback was making his NFL debut were all evidence that Steichen fell significantly short of adequately preparing his team to play.

Had Steichen and the Colts found a way to lose to Miami, the fourth-year head coach would almost certainly be out of work in the next 24 hours.

The Ugly

Sauce Gardner

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recently, Sauce Gardner has been on the receiving end of some slightly unfair criticism revolving around the trade the Colts made for the All-Pro cornerback at last year’s trade deadline. Unfortunately, on Sunday, Gardner didn’t do much to quiet those complaints.

Gardner only allowed two catches for 20 yards, but didn’t force any incompletions and was flagged multiple times, including a defensive pass interference foul on a third-and-14, which gifted the Dolphins a first down.

It wasn’t all bad, but it wasn't very good either. To make things worse, Gardner left the game in the second half with a calf injury, the third injury to that body part since he arrived in Indianapolis at last year’s trade deadline. Overall, just a day to wipe from the memory if you’re the 25-year-old cornerback.

Offensive Line

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis’ offensive line hasn’t looked the same since trading Quenton Nelson. That included against the Dolphins, but for different reasons.

Injuries to several starters piled up and forced the Colts to do some serious reshuffling up front. Right tackle Jalen Travis was ruled out, forcing right guard Matt Goncalves to kick outside to tackle. During the first quarter, left tackle Bernhard Raimann suffered a concussion and did not return, meaning Luke Tenuta had to man down the blindside for Daniel Jones.

The only players who remained in their typical positions were center Tanor Bortolini and left guard Jalen Farmer. Both held their own, but the Colts certainly may have had more offensive success had their line been at full strength.

Passing Game

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, the passing game without established receiving options is borderline pathetic to watch.

The most productive pass catcher for the Colts, Tyler Warren, was nearly invisible all day long. Drops and poor throws from Daniel Jones significantly restricted any success through the air. Jones finished 11-for-22 for 108 yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions.

It was clear, even with better weapons, that Jones has struggled mightily this season. Asking him to try and turn his form around with a worse situation around him than a few weeks ago simply isn’t fair, nor will it produce results.

Either way, the Colts have a lot of thinking to do regarding their passing game if they want to see some improvements down the stretch.