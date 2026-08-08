Colts' 2025 Draft Class is Taking a Much-Needed Jump in Training Camp

WESTFIELD, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts are counting on their 2025 draft class to emerge as key contributors, and their collective training camp showing thus far suggests they'll be taking the expected next step in their development.

We'll get a better idea of just how impactful this group will be once preseason play kicks off later this week against the New England Patriots, but training camp has proved that their emergence is brewing.

In draft order, let's break down each of these expected contributors' performances so far.

Tyler Warren

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs back toward a drill Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, during day four of Indianapolis Colts training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' premier tight end has picked up right where he left off.

Tyler Warren has gone from rookie Pro Bowler to potential All-Pro candidate, hauling in every pass that's come his way through eight training camp practices thus far. The second-year tight end was expected to at least remain the same level of player he was in 2025, but so far, his efforts suggest that he's indeed one of the NFL's best up-and-coming playmakers. Warren should be one of the league's best pass-catching options at his position yet again, with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s departure opening the door for an even bigger output in year two.

Jaylahn Tuimoloau

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) is seen on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuimoloau had an uninspiring rookie season as far as his statistical output goes. To be fair, he was stuck behind a veteran rotation and is now poised to take advantage of his increased workload in year two.

Although he didn't log a sack and had just one tackle for loss in 2025, Tuimoloau's second-best pressure rate on the team gave reason to believe he'd find more success in year two. So far, Tuimoloau has largely been a second-team player in training camp, but he's been flashing enough to think a true 50-50 rotation between him and veteran defensive end Arden Key opposite Laiatu Latu will be in order.

Justin Walley

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) pulls in a pass Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Walley's ACL tear abruptly ended his promising rookie campaign, but he's been every bit the same player he was so far in training camp.

The second-year cornerback has big shoes to fill as Kenny Moore II's replacement, and it appears that he indeed wears the same shoe size. There's been little-to-no drop-off from Moore II to Walley, with such consistent play suggesting that the young player may be the better option at this stage anyway.

“Yeah, I mean (Justin) Walley's picked up where he left off from last year," Anarumo said after practice on Thursday. "You know, I'm a big Walley fan."

Walley has matched the Colts' star duo of Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr. throughout camp and is looking like a legitimate starting option despite not making his regular-season debut yet.

Jalen Travis

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) runs drills Wednesday, July 29, 2026, during the Colts Camp Kickoff at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis is taking over for Braden Smith at right tackle after five strong showings of relief as a rookie, and so far it looks as if OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. has churned out another successful succession plan across the offensive line.

He's been intriguingly consistent against Laiatu Latu in his first test of the preseason, oftentimes holding the budding pass rusher at bay. Latu's no doubt gotten the best of the young pass protector at times, particularly as of late, but Travis still looks like a strong starting option. Preseason play will paint a clearer picture of just how ready Travis is to take on a full-time starting role, but so far, so good.

Hunter Wohler

Jul 30, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Hunter Wohler (30) participates in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wohler's was the Colts' starting strong safety throughout the team's first three training camp practices after returning from a season-ending Lisfranc injury, but has been sidelined with a nagging hamstring injury in the five practices since.

Outside of Wohler's injury concern, his consistency when he's been healthy has been promising. We'll see how he looks once he eventually returns to the gridiron, but it's clear that he has a strong grasp of Lou Anarumo's defense, and the Colts are confident in him as a potential starting option.

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