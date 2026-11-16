The Indianapolis Colts got a much-needed win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, effectively ending their five-game losing streak and putting them at 3-7 on the season, but it wasn't all pretty.

Indy's young core remains the lone bright spot from this dark season, and their efforts against the Dolphins suggest that their rebuild's immediate future may not be as bleak as we'd previously assumed it'd be.

With that being said, follow along as I break down the Indianapolis Colts' biggest winners and losers from their Week 10 win over Miami.

Winners

CJ Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) sheds Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) in the first quarter during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The rookie linebacker has continued to look like the guy the Colts' envisioned he'd become.

In his third start, and second as the green dot of Lou Anarumo's defense, Allen led the Colts in tackles and was overall a play-making menace.

Allen had nine tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass break-up, and a would-be interception that was negated by defensive pass interference from a teammate agains the Dolphins.

Indianapolis Colts' CJ Allen Reacts to Big Performance in 24-22 Win Over Miami Dolphins pic.twitter.com/TQURFEuZJw — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) November 16, 2026

The Colts may just have a budding star at linebacker after all.

Justin Walley

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) makes a catch past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts were incredibly high on their third-round pick from 2025, cornerback Justin Walley, but a season-ending injury during the preseason forced us to wait another calendar year until we can see if his early impressions would translate to gamedays.

Walley's regular-season debut got off to a rocky start, but he has since found his footing, and the Colts have established a building block for the future.

After missing the past two weeks with a knee injury, Walley returned to the gridiron in a massive way.

Against the Dolphins, Walley logged five tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass break-ups, and a forced-fumble sack that was scooped up by Colts' defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore for the score.

Walley may not be the Kenny Moore II carbon-copy that many assumed he'd become, but he's certainly showcased a playstyle that warrants comparisons.

Seth McGowan

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' seventh-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft has slowly but surely began to find his footing as an NFL running back.

At first, Seth McGowan's efforts suggested nothing more than being a breather for star running back Jonathan Taylor, but as of recent, he's earned his keep as a regular rotational back.

Part of the reason the Colts aren't leaning on Taylor more is due to the fact their season is already lost. They don't want to waste Taylor's health, so McGowan has gotten more of an opportunity as we enter the back half of the 2026 regular season.

And with that opportunity, McGowan has thrived.

Against the Miami Dolphins, Seth McGowan notched his second career rushing touchdown in back-to-back weeks. He totaled 77 rushing yards on just 12 carries (6.4 yards per carry) and now looks like the ideal change-of-pace back the Colts have been looking to pair with Jonathan Taylor since Zack Moss left ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Laquon Treadwell

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' veteran wide receiver did not have a performance for the ages, though he was the team's leading receiver in a much-needed win.

Laquon Treadwell led all Colts' passcatchers with three receptions for 24 receiving yards and one touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.

What's so special about this statline?

Treadwell is a ten-year veteran who made an active roster for the time since in seven years ahead of the 2026 regular-season. He'd carved out a special teams role with the Colts before earning a spot in the offense's wide receiver rotation, and now he's serving as Shane Steichen's top option for the foreseeable future.

Treadwell scored his first touchdown since 2021 against the Dolphins, and although that likely won't matter as far as the Colts' future plans goes, this is an awesome story that deserves any praise that may comes its way.

Losers

Daniel Jones

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts beat the Miami Dolphins despite Daniel Jones' 41.5 passer rating, the worst passer rating in a win in his career and the worst in any game of his Colts career, according to Next Gen Stats.

Through the air, Jones went 11-22 (50%) for 108 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, and threw two interceptions.

Per NFL Pro Insights, his 41.5 passer rating was the second-worst by a Colts starting quarterback in a win since 2000, only ahead of his current backup Anthony Richardson's 39.0 passer rating in a Week 3, 2024 win against the Bears.

Jones now leads the league with 12 interceptions, yet head coach Shane Steichen said that he'll remain the team's starting quarterback for the Colts' Week 11 divisional matchup against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.

Tyler Warren

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the Colts parting ways with their only two starting-caliber wide receivers in the week leading up to their Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, tight end Tyler Warren failed to step up as the team's de facto WR1.

With Alec Pierce out indefinitely with a re-aggravated heel injury, the Colts' dreadful passing game opened the door for Warren to benefit from, yet the second-year tight end left the Week 10 win with just three targets to show for.

Warren totaled just one receiving yard on two receptions against the Dolphins, which goes to show just how anemic the Colts' passing game has become.

Naturally, they've started to lean on the running back duo of Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan, but the end result of their passing games leaves much to be desired.

Tyler Warren will likely be part of the Colts' rebuilding plans as he still has two years left on his rookie contract, as well as a fifth-year option waiting in the wings, and he'll need to step up sooner than later as the 2026 season nears its conclusion.

Shane Steichen

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Colts ultimately won the game, but it was hardly because of anything Shane Steichen did.

The Colts played hard, which could be viewed as a positive for Steichen, but it more so feels like the new wave of players are playing for eachother more than anything else.

Steichen's unjustified, steadfast belief in Daniel Jones remains his biggest blunder, but his team is also playing with far less discipline than they showed earlier in the year.

The Colts managed to stay afloat at 2-2 through the season's first four weeks, and a big reason for that is because they averaged a league-low four penalties per game.

Ever since, though, they've played far more reckless. Since Week 4, the Colts have averaged 8.5 penalties per game, and their most extreme example of such regression comes from their Week 10 win against the Miami Dolphins.

Against the Dolphins, the Colts committed 13 penalties, which is the most in a single game under head coach Shane Steichen.

Some of this can be attributed to the Colts turning to their young rostered players after losing several longtime veterans via the trade deadline, but it's still up to Steichen to get the best out of them.