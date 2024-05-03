Jayden Daniels Has Message For Commanders Fans: "We'll Get This Thing Turned Around"
Washington Commanders' fans should be excited about the new direction the franchise is headed. They brought in the former assistant general manager of the San Francisco 49ers Adam Peters to become the general manager and hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn to replace Ron Rivera as the main man to lead the team.
Not only that, but they made moves this offseason and in the 2024 NFL Draft that should bring some passion back into the fanbase.
One of those tantalizing new pieces is No. 2 overall pick and quarterback Jayden Daniels - who will come in and compete for the starting spot right away with Marcus Mariota after the Commanders moved on from Sam Howell.
Now that he is in his new home, Daniels expressed the message that he would want to send to the Washington fans.
“You’re going to get somebody that's a competitor, that wants to win no matter what. And I just want to go ahead and compete. I want to help the team win football games. At some point in the future, we'll get this thing turned around, hopefully, but take it day-by-day. I'm willing to work and put everything out there on the line.”
That is a very clear message about what Daniels wants to do. He's a gamer and understands that he needs to not only compete for the starting job but also earn the respect of the team and fanbase based off the work that he puts in.
Understanding that things might not result in immediate success shows his maturity as a rookie.
With the additions to the roster, things are beginning to tend up for the Commanders. If everyone can align on what the goals and culture of the organization could and should be then the team's ceiling is as high as they will let it be.
