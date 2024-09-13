Malik Nabers Playing Status Revealed Ahead of Commanders Matchup
The New York Giants got a massive injury update on Friday.
The Washington Commanders take on an NFC East opponent, the New York Giants, after suffering a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An underlying story within the matchup is the battle between two star college teammates in quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers.
The two LSU products marked this game on their calendar once the schedule was revealed, as they would get a chance to battle things out on opposing teams. However, on Thursday, the Giants added Nabers to their injury report as a limited participant with a knee injury.
Giants fans didn't have to hold their breath for long, though, as Giants head coach gave a simply game status for Nabers.
"No concern," Daboll stated.
The Giants head coach revealed Nabers is "good" and it seems as if the star wide receiver is ready to hit the field on Sunday against Washington on the road.
In Week 1, the Commanders might have taken a loss to the Buccaneers, but there was plenty of bright spots and potential shown within the offense behind Daniels' play. Their defense was a concern, though, as Tampa Bay piled 37 points on Washington.
The Giants' offense looks to improve from their season-opener, too, as they scored only six points in a 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. In the game, Nabers caught five passes on seven targets for 66 yards.
The two former LSU teammates will get a chance to square off on Sunday as the Commanders host the Giants, and both teams have plenty of questions to answer. Washington's offense behind Daniels should be better than the Giants offense which features Nabers as the premier wide receiver.
