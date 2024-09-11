Commanders Release First Injury Report Before Giants Game
The Washington Commander are looking for a better result in Week 2 as their home opener will come against the New York Giants. During Week 1, the new-look Commanders squad flashed some potential for what could come this season, though the end result was a 37-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.
Now playing a division rival on their home field, Washington has a chance to play a team that could help them boost their confidence. The Buccaneers were a playoff team last year with similar aspirations -- and the same can't be said for the Giants.
Ahead of the contest, with another week of practices underway, Washington released their first injury report before the contest. Here's the list:
- TE Zach Ertz - DNP, Rest
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton - DNP, Foot/Rest
- S Tyler Owens - LP, Ankle
- T Brandon Coleman - FP, Shoulder
- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. - FP, Thumb
- RB Brian Robinson Jr. - FP, Knee
- T Trent Scott - FP, Knee
While there were two DNPs for the first practice, neither are all that concerning. Jer'Zhan Newton missed the season opener, though his foot injury is also being labeled with rest is uplifting. He's likely just taking it easy with hopes to play on Sunday, as he was listed as questionable during Week 1.
Tight end Zach Ertz, the team's starter at that position, is getting some rest on Wednesday, and will likely return to fully participating as soon as Thursday.
The Giants, themselves are dealing with a few injuries, as their injury report for Wednesday was as follows:
- WR Darius Slayton - DNP, Concussion
- LB Darius Muasau - DNP, Knee
- CB Nick McCloud - DNP, Knee
- PR Gunner Olszewski - DNP, Groin
- LB Micah McFadden - FP, Groin
