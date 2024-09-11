Giants vs. Commanders Betting Odds Revealed
The Washington Commanders are seeking their first win this week when they host the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium.
The two NFC East rivals couldn't grab a win in their respective season openers. The Giants lost by 18 points to the Minnesota Vikings at home while the Commanders didn't fare much better in a 17-point defeat on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Despite their Week 1 loss, the Commanders are favored on SI Sportsbook by 2.5 points going into the weekend.
READ MORE: Commanders' Jayden Daniels Discusses Rushing Output Against Bucs
The Giants' offense looked lifeless in their debut last week with Daniel Jones throwing two interceptions, including one that was returned back for a touchdown. The Giants offense managed just a pair of field goals, and they are still looking for their first end zone score of the season.
Meanwhile, the Commanders found a way to score 20 points in Week 1 and would have scored more if Cade York made his two field goals. York was cut on Monday and the team brought in Austin Seibert to take over kicking duties.
If the Commanders can keep the rhythm and momentum going on offense, they should be able to pull out a win by a field goal or more in Week 2.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Blown Out in Week 1 Loss to Buccaneers
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Scores Second Touchdown vs. Bucs
• Jayden Daniels Sparks Commanders First TD with 74-Yard Drive