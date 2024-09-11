Commander Country

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Odds Revealed

The Washington Commanders host the New York Giants in an NFC East rivalry game.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 19, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) attempts to catch a pass as New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) attempts to catch a pass as New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are seeking their first win this week when they host the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium.

The two NFC East rivals couldn't grab a win in their respective season openers. The Giants lost by 18 points to the Minnesota Vikings at home while the Commanders didn't fare much better in a 17-point defeat on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite their Week 1 loss, the Commanders are favored on SI Sportsbook by 2.5 points going into the weekend.

READ MORE: Commanders' Jayden Daniels Discusses Rushing Output Against Bucs

The Giants' offense looked lifeless in their debut last week with Daniel Jones throwing two interceptions, including one that was returned back for a touchdown. The Giants offense managed just a pair of field goals, and they are still looking for their first end zone score of the season.

Meanwhile, the Commanders found a way to score 20 points in Week 1 and would have scored more if Cade York made his two field goals. York was cut on Monday and the team brought in Austin Seibert to take over kicking duties.

If the Commanders can keep the rhythm and momentum going on offense, they should be able to pull out a win by a field goal or more in Week 2.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Blown Out in Week 1 Loss to Buccaneers

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Scores Second Touchdown vs. Bucs

• Jayden Daniels Sparks Commanders First TD with 74-Yard Drive

One Concern Arises After Commanders' Jayden Daniels Debut

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News