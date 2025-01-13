Commander Country

After Playoff Win, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Isn't Satisfied

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels still has something to prove.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are enjoying their best season since 1991 and are in the Divisional Round for the first time in 19 years after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

Even though the Commanders are in unfamiliar territory deep in the season, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels still has goals that he would like to accomplish beyond beating the Bucs.

"It probably won't hit me until whenever it is that this rookie campaign ends. I’m kind of in the mode of, ‘Hey, one game at a time.’ Now we're focusing on Detroit. We’ve got a short week. We've got to get our bodies back right to move forward for Saturday night," Daniels said postgame.

The Commanders have been following Daniels' lead all season long. Though just a rookie, Daniels has the cool, calm and collectedness of an established veteran, making him the right player to lead the team.

If Daniels can keep his team on the right path, they might just have a chance to shock the world and beat the Detroit Lions to move on to the NFC Championship Game.

