Commanders Rookie Jayden Daniels Makes History in Win vs. Buccaneers
Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has joined an elite group of signal-callers following his team's 23-20 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.
Daniels has become just the 12th quarterback in NFL history to win his first playoff start in his rookie year, joining C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans, 2023), Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers, 2022), Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks, 2012), T.J. Yates (Texans, 2011), Mark Sanchez (New York Jets, 2009), Joe Flacco (Baltimore Ravens, 2008), Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers, 2004), Aaron Brooks (New Orleans Saints, 2000), Shaun King (Buccaneers, 1999), Dieter Brock (Los Angeles Rams, 1985) and Pat Haden (Rams, 1976).
Daniels not only won his playoff debut, but he looked good while doing it. Daniels completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns as the Commanders took down the Bucs.
With Daniels now part of history, he will look to become just the fifth quarterback to win two playoff games in his rookie season when the Commanders take on the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Lions is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Former Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Scores TD in Packers-Eagles Game
• Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore Ready to Rekindle Rivalry With Buccaneers
• Commanders and Buccaneers Tied 10-10 at Halftime