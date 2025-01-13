Commanders' Offensive Efficiency Matched Previous Super Bowl Contenders
TAMPA -- The Washington Commanders did something pretty impressive in order to secure their three-point upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
While scoring 23 points was enough for the win, it isn't the scoring output alone that'll make the Commanders' win more impressive than your usual run-of-the-mill playoff win.
Instead, its the fact that Washington did it while not punting once, and no it isn't just because the team went super-aggressive.
In fact, while the Commanders did go for it on multiple fourth downs, the two they failed to convert both came within field goal range, meaning even if there wasn't a conversion try there still wouldn't have been a punt.
How rare is it to see a team leave their punter on the sideline so long? It has happened just four times now in playoff games dating back to 2015. Two of the teams that achieved the feat ended up in the Super Bowl–the 2017 New England Patriots and the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, both lost in the final game.
The 2021 Buffalo Bills also achieved this, but theirs came in a year where the team was eliminated after a Divisional Round loss to the Patriots.
The Commanders will try to emulate that performance next week against the Detroit Lions, and perhaps become the first of these teams to win a Super Bowl in that season–but that's a conversation better had in a few weeks.
