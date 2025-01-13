Commanders Share Thoughts as Game-Winning Field Goal Doinked In
TAMPA -- As the clock expired in the fourth quarter of the Washington Commanders' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was a moment that felt like it took forever to unfold.
Kicker Zane Gonzalez's kick sailed toward the right upright. If it goes in it sends the Commanders to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. If it misses then the two teams would go to overtime.
As it colided with that upright both fan bases and sidelines went through conflicting emotions. For the Buccaneers, there was a fleeting moment of joy, while Washington went through a moment of despair that felt much longer, according to head coach Dan Quinn.
"As it hit and went through, I just paused and probably skipped a beat, but that's the emotion where it was at," Quinn said about the game-winning kick after the game. "We put it on the left and were thankful to knock it through. But it was definitely a long 8-9 second field goal."
In game-time, it was two seconds. Fortunately for the coach, the kicker sounds like he was a little more in control of the moment.
"When I hit the ball, I kind of thought it was going to sneak in right upright, and it kind of tended to keep fading on me a little bit. So I was a little ticked off about not hitting it right down the middle, but I mean it went in," Gonzalez said of the kick. "So I've been happy it went in, took a second to celebrate a little bit, just mentally, just kind of how I am as a person, but just grateful it went in and blessed."
The field goal try was set up by the Commanders' offense, who got the ball with nearly five minutes left in a tie playoff game, needing a clutch drive that not only set up the winning score but also ate a substantial amount of clock.
After quarterback Jayden Daniels and his unit did their jobs, all that was left was to watch Gonzalez and the rest of the field goal unit do theirs.
Because they all did their jobs, Washington is off to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades. Something that really puts into perspective just how many bad years and memories are being replaced by the amazing play the Commanders are putting on tape this year, even if it's hard to explain what is really happening.
"I don't know. I can't really explain it," Daniels said. "Obviously, I'm grateful to have the opportunity. I'm happy for the fan base, the franchise, everything it's been through to get to this point. I’ll just say I'm grateful and happy for everybody, including myself, too."
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Former Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Scores TD in Packers-Eagles Game
• Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore Ready to Rekindle Rivalry With Buccaneers
• Commanders Projected to Reunite Coach Dan Quinn With Another Cowboys Star