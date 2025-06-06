Analyst impressed by Commanders rookie Trey Amos
The Washington Commanders are excited to see what will become of second-round rookie cornerback Trey Amos.
The defensive back out of Ole Miss has looked strong in practices so far as he competes for a starting job in Joe Whitt Jr.'s defense.
Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin named Amos the Commanders rookie to watch at next week's mandatory minicamp.
Amos expected to dazzle in minicamp
"The Washington Commanders’ defense took a step forward in 2024 under the leadership of Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. They weren’t elite by any means, but it was refreshing to see how the unit improved during the latter part of the season," Austin wrote.
"Despite fielding a porous run defense (30th in rush yards allowed) for much of the year, the Commanders’ pass defense came on strong, finishing with the league’s 10th-best pass defense success rate (55.5%).
"The emergence of Mike Sainristil, a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was a driving factor for Washington’s improved play on defense. The former Michigan Wolverine will be a core piece of the defense in 2025, and the Commanders’ second-rounder this year could have a similar impact early on.
"Trey Amos was one of the biggest steals on Day 2 of the draft. The Ole Miss product was the 3rd-best cornerback on PFSN’s Big Board and 16th overall, so the Commanders landing him with the 61st pick was unreal value.
"Amos excelled against SEC competition, showing he can hang physically and mentally with the best in college football. His combination of size, length, and athleticism makes him a prototypical boundary cornerback from a physical perspective. Amos’ arrival should allow Sainristil to move back to his natural slot position."
Amos will participate in the team's mandatory minicamp, which starts on Tuesday at the team's practice facility.
