Veteran OL Could Play Last Commanders Game vs. Eagles
Washington Commanders offensive lineman Andrew Wylie has seen the highs and lows in his last two seasons with the team.
After the season, Wylie will have just one year left on his deal, and the Commanders will have to make a decision regarding his future.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes Wylie could be a cap casualty with his $10.4 million salary for the 2025 season.
"The Commanders' decision to give Andrew Wylie a three-year, $24 million deal back in 2023 raised some eyebrows. It's a decent contract to give someone who was mostly a starter at guard for the Chiefs. However, he's mostly held up his end of the bargain. He's played well enough that the Commanders offense could turn around with Jayden Daniels at quarterback this season," Ballentine writes.
"Washington has now proven it can get to the playoffs. The Commanders also have a ton of cash and the resources to potentially upgrade the position. If they find that opportunity, then the $7.8 million they could save by cutting Wylie could be appealing."
Wylie's heroics have gotten the Commanders this far, and now with the NFC Championship Game approaching, he can prove his worth once again for Washington. If he doesn't, it may be his last game with the team.
Wylie and the Commanders face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
